Cristiano Ronaldo notched a breathtaking free-kick goal during Al-Nassr's Saudi League clash with Al Feiha

The Portuguese maestro has endured intense scrutiny for wasting most free-kick opportunities prior to his goal

Ronaldo now has 64 goals from free-kicks, just one shy of his GOAT rival, Lionel Messi

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his red-hot form since the start of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo delivered a breathtaking free-kick goal that reminded everyone of his set-piece prowess.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a majestic free-kick during Al-Nassr's second league outing in the Saudi Pro League. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Ronaldo nets stunning free-kick goal

The 39-year-old has faced criticism for inconsistent set-piece execution, but on Tuesday, August 27, against Al Feiha, he silenced his detractors in style.

Positioned for a free kick just before halftime, Ronaldo's sole focus was finding the back of the net.

While known for his signature knuckleball technique, the Portuguese legend opted for a different approach this time.

Givemesport reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner bent a precise shot around the wall that soared into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

This brilliant strike marked Ronaldo's second goal involvement in the match, having already assisted Anderson Talisca's opening goal.

It also marked his second goal in as many games for the Knights of Najd this season, underlining his continued influence in Saudi Arabia's top flight.

According to Bolavip, Ronaldo, who has 899 career goals, is just a goal shy of reaching the dizzying 900 mark.

Ronaldo names the club where he wants to retire

Meanwhile, as Ronaldo approaches the end of his legendary career, the Al-Nassr captain hinted at where he might retire.

When asked about his future, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remained tight-lipped but strongly indicated that Al-Nassr could be his preferred destination.

He elaborated on his choice, expressing his contentment with both the club and his life in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo to be honoured by UEFA

Still on Ronaldo, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Portuguese maestro is set to receive a distinguished accolade from UEFA in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to European football.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will honour the Portuguese legend during the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League draw, marking the inaugural 36-team league phase on Thursday, August 29.

This special award underscores Ronaldo's unparalleled legacy in the competition, where he has left an indelible mark over nearly two decades.

