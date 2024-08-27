Vinicius Junior has unveiled Real Madrid's grand ambitions for the ongoing 2024/25 campaign

The Brazilian winger disclosed that Los Blancos are eyeing a historic treble-winning season

Despite being one of the most successful clubs in world football, Madrid has never won the treble

Vinicius Junior has laid out Real Madrid's ambitious targets for the 2024/25 season, with the Brazilian winger expressing a desire to secure a treble.

Despite not finding the back of the net in the first two La Liga matches, Vinicius has been in scintillating form, demonstrating his usual flair and creativity on the pitch.

Vinicius Jr is bent on winning the treble with Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius reveals Madrid's ambitious plans

Confident in Los Blancos' ability to rebound from their slow start, the 24-year-old believes that Real Madrid will not only defend their La Liga and Champions League titles but also add the Copa del Rey to their collection.

"Our goal now is to win the treble," Vinicius shared in an interview with CNN, as reported by MadridXtra.

His statement underscores the team's high expectations for the season, driven by the quality of their squad.

These aspirations, while bold, are certainly within reach, given the recent additions to Madrid's lineup.

The squad now boasts talents like Brazilian prodigy Endrick Felipe and former Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

These reinforcements, coupled with the club's storied history, make the pursuit of a treble a realistic objective.

Has Real Madrid won the treble before?

Interestingly, the Merengues has never achieved a treble in its illustrious history, a feat that adds extra motivation to their campaign.

The fact that their fierce rivals, FC Barcelona, remain the only Spanish club to have won a treble—accomplishing this twice—only intensifies Madrid's drive.

According to Goal, Barcelona's first treble was secured under Pep Guardiola in the 2008-09 season, and their second came in 2014-15 with Luis Enrique at the helm.

The only other club to have matched this feat is Bayern Munich.

What is a treble in football?

For those unfamiliar, a treble in football refers to a team winning three major trophies in a single season.

To be considered a 'genuine' treble, these trophies typically include the league title, the main national cup, and a continental title, such as the Champions League.

In some cases, a domestic treble can be achieved by winning the league, the primary national cup, and a secondary cup competition.

Vinicius sends a classy message to Ronaldo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius shared a classy message with Cristiano Ronaldo to celebrate the launch of Ronaldo's new YouTube channel.

The Real Madrid No. 7 praised CR7 for his new venture.

Source: YEN.com.gh