Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi has urged Ghanaians to intercede in prayer for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The preacher claims he saw an arrow aimed spiritually at the Asantehene by his enemies

The Ghanaian pastor later led his Krofrom-based congregation to pray against any looming destruction

Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi, founder and leader of the House of Jacob Chapel, has urged Ghanaians to pray for the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to the man of God, something sinister is being planned against the king of the Asante Kingdom, hence the need for his loved ones to pray and avert it.

Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi urges Ghanaians to pray against spiritual attacks on Otumfuo.

Source: UGC

Preaching to his congregation, Apostle Gyebi said he saw an arrow thrown in the direction of the Asantehene by his detractors.

The Ghanaian pastor, consequently, led his congregation in prayer against any evil plan devised against the Otumfuo.

“Something is about to happen to him. We will pray for the Otumfuo. I saw something yesterday; it's so huge. Destruction is coming against our king. We are going to pray for him in the name of Jesus. Somebody is throwing arrows at him. I saw it clearly this morning," he said.

"I'm not a prophet that I prophesy for fame. I carry what I carry... We will pray for the Otumfuo to avert any arrow that is being thrown at him. In the name of Jesus, any arrow being prepared in secret against our king, in the name of Jesus, I scatter them," he prayed.

Apostle Gyebi is one of the renowned Ghanaian pastors known for delivering impactful messages from the word of God.

His church, House of Jacob Chapel, is based in Krofrom-Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Below is the video of Apostle Gyebi urging his church members to pray for the revered king.

Reactions to Apostle claiming spiritual attacks on Otumfuo

Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi's video sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to the comment section to share their views.



@williamanyang680 said:

"It is cancelled in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

@Servant Shmuel also said:

"This is very true. I've seen the same thing 3 times, but I don't want to say it on video for popularity, as you mentioned. I want to tell them privately, but I've tried and not getting no one to tell."

@Amissah commented:

"Amen, any weapon formed against him shall not prosper in Jesus' name.... AMEN."

@Christian Obodai also commented:

"Any arrow directed by the devil and his agents shall be distracted and returned to its operators in the Name of Jesus."

Otmfuo Osei Tutu II is the king of the Asante Kingdom of Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo weeps in public

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was spotted weeping at a public gathering.

The revered King who sat in his palanquin at the event could not hold back his tears during the funeral rites of one of his 'sons'

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were touched by the King's grief and consoled him in the comment section.



