Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has netted his first goal for Leicester City in the EFL Cup

The former Crystal Palace striker led the Foxes to a thumping victory over Tranmere Rovers

Ayew joined the King Power Stadium outfit in the summer transfer with from Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew produced a Man of the Match performance to inspire Leicester City to victory in their EFL Cup game against Tranmere Rovers.

The Ghana international, who was making only his second appearance for the Foxes, netted his debut goal and also delivered an assist in the 4-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

The 32-year-old was handed his first start since joining the club from Crystal Palace and repaid manager Steve Cooper with a thunderous goal.

In a video shared on social media, Ayew opened the scoring after firing past the Tranmere goalie from 25 yards.

Ayew went on to serve Wilfried Ndidi with the Premier League side's third of the game after the break.

Stephy Mavididi and Harry Winks were also on target for Leicester in a dominant performance on Tuesday evening.

Ayew's compatriot Abdul Fatawu Issahaku came on late to replace Kasey MacAteer while the veteran striker was withdrawn in the 72nd minute.

The Black Stars forward left Crystal Palace after six years to sign a two-year deal with Leicester in the summer transfer market.

Ayew to add valuable experience to Leicester

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper insists the Ghana international's experience came to bear during the match against Tranmere.

He told LCFC: “It (Ayew’s goal) was really important in the game because we needed attacking players to do something to make a difference. He did that. He had a good impact in the game, scored, got the right amount of minutes and that’s something we would have written if we could have planned it.

“He’s obviously an experienced player and he’ll be determined to do well for us now in the Premier League. He was so keen to come here and we look forward to involving him and we’re going to need him alongside everyone else as well.”

Otto Addo praises Ayew's attitude

