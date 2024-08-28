Martin Odegaard and Helene Spilling have shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first child

The couple took to Instagram to announce the news with a photo that captured a tender moment between them

The loved-up couple, who first came into the public eye in March 2023, have been together for around 18 months

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Martin Odegaard and his partner, Helene Spilling, have shared the joyful news that they are expecting their first child with a heartwarming beach photo.

The Arsenal captain and Helene appeared deeply in love in the artistic Instagram post, where she gently held her growing baby bump while gazing into Odegaard’s eyes.

Martin Odegaard and Helene Spilling announced they are having a baby in an adorable beach snap. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

In a photo shared on social media, Odegaard showed his protective side, gently resting one hand on Helene’s stomach.

The 25-year-old Noway international added a heartfelt caption to the photo, writing:

"1+1=3. We can’t wait to meet you, our little baby."

Odegaard and Helene have been together for over 18 months, first being seen as a couple in March 2023.

Helene, a dancer who gained fame by winning Norway’s version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, sparked engagement rumours earlier this month when she was spotted wearing what looked like a ring.

Although they tend to keep their relationship private, Odegaard and Spilling occasionally share glimpses of their life together on social media.

Recently, the couple was spotted walking their dog, with Spilling playfully attempting to hide her face from the cameras.

The appearance of a ring on her finger has fueled speculation that Odegaard may have proposed during the summer break.

What's next for Odegaard?

Odegaard, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021, has since scored 35 goals in 155 appearances for the club.

Odegaard played the entire 90 minutes in both of Arsenal's opening league victories against Wolves and Aston Villa.

He is expected to play a crucial role in this weekend’s clash with Brighton.

Source: YEN.com.gh