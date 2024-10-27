11 times Real Madrid suffered humiliation from Barcelona at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid faced a crushing 4-0 defeat to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, a painful loss that further solidifies the Catalan giants' lead at the top of La Liga.

With a commanding six-point gap, Barcelona’s form this season has continued to stymie Real’s efforts, casting a shadow over recent head-to-head encounters that have largely favoured Los Blancos.

However, Saturday’s dominant win for the Blaugrana shifts the balance, showcasing another entry in a history of Madrid’s bruising El Clasico defeats on home turf.

YEN.com.gh looks back at some of Real Madrid’s most significant defeats to Barcelona at the Bernabeu:

1) 2024: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Robert Lewandowski’s brace led Barcelona’s charge, while late goals from young sensation Lamine Yamal and Brazilian star Raphinha sealed the rout, leaving Real Madrid stunned and trailing in the title race.

2) 2022: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Post-Lionel Messi, Barcelona found a new hero in Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice in a dominant showing. Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo also found the net, securing Barcelona’s emphatic win in Madrid.

3) 2019: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Semifinal)

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Barcelona took control in the second, with Luis Suarez leading the way. Suarez netted two, and a Raphael Varane own goal secured Barca’s place in the final.

4) 2017: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Despite Madrid’s earlier victory at Camp Nou, Barcelona hit back on their rivals’ turf. Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Arturo Vidal all scored in the second half, setting Barcelona on course to win La Liga that season.

5) 2015: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Even without Messi, Barcelona cruised to victory with Neymar, Suarez, and Andres Iniesta each contributing to a lopsided win that shocked the Madrid faithful.

6) 2009: Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona (La Liga)

In Pep Guardiola’s early days as manager, Barcelona orchestrated one of their most memorable El Clasico wins. After Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring for Madrid, Messi and Thierry Henry each scored twice. Gerard Pique added a late goal, leaving Madrid reeling as Barca marched toward a league title.

7) 2005: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Known as “The Ronaldinho Game,” this match saw Ronaldinho dazzle the Bernabeu with two exceptional goals. The Madrid fans gave him a rare standing ovation as he left the pitch, recognizing the brilliance of their rival.

8) 1986: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (Copa de la Liga)

Terry Venables’ Barcelona secured a comprehensive win, with Raul Amarilla, Urbano Ortega, and Esteban Vigo finding the net in another decisive victory.

9) 1984: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

This match saw Madrid unravel in the second half, beginning with a Miguel Angel own goal. Late strikes from Steve Archibald and Ramon Caldre deepened Madrid’s frustration, adding another painful memory in the rivalry.

10) 1974: Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

In one of the most iconic Clasicos, Johan Cruyff took center stage, scoring once and assisting twice in a historic 5-0 victory. Goals from Juan Manuel Asensi, Juan Carlos, and Hugo Sotil solidified this win as a landmark in Barcelona’s history.

11) 1926: Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Quarterfinals)

One of the earliest examples of Barcelona’s dominance at the Bernabeu, with Josep Samitier leading the charge and scoring four goals in an impressive display that added to Barcelona’s growing Clasico legacy.

