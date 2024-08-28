The Black Princesses have completed their preparations ahead of the U20 Women's World Cup

The Ghana U20 female team engaged their South Korean counterparts in a friendly on Tuesday

Ghana have been drawn in Group E alongside Austria, former champions Japan and New Zealand

Ghana's U20 female team, the Black Princesses rounded up preparations ahead of the start of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup with a friendly encounter against South Korea.

The West Africans, who will be making a seventh straight appearance at the competition, were held to a 2-2 draw at the Centro Deportivo Choquenza.

In a thrilling encounter on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, the Asian opened the scoring after 15 minutes from the spot.

Black Princesses celebrates after scoring during international friendly against South Korea. Photo: Twitter/@GhanaNWT.

Source: Twitter

However, Ghana levelled halfway through the first stanza after Stella Nyamekye finished off a brilliant team move.

The Black Princesses' coach Yussif Basigi made early second-half changes and shortly afterwards Jennifer Owusuaa handed Ghana the lead.

But South Korea responded in the 71st minute through a penalty kick, the second one in the game, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Yussif Basigi insists Ghana is ready

Basigi is confident the Black Princesses will surpass their previous record by progressing beyond the group stage.

Following two friendlies in Bogota, Basigi noted the positives as well as the negative which will be worked on.

"This has been an improved game as compared to the first one. In the game against Mexico, you could tell they were a bit tensed but against South Korea, they played very well looking at how the Koreans play and we were able to hold them if not for the penalty, though it is part of the game" Yussif Basigi told ghanafa.org after the friendly against South Korea," he told Ghana FA.

"Conceding two penalties is a worry but it gives us a fair idea of what to expect.

"We are ready for the tournament. All that we were looking for in the team, we have seen it and it has given us hope that this team will live up to expectation."

Black Princesses held by Mexico

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the female U20 team of Ghana, the Black Princesses engaged their Mexican counterparts in a friendly in Colombia on Thursday.

The West African nation and the North Americans are both preparing for the World Cup in Colombia, which begins on August 31, 2024.

In a feisty contested game, the match ended with both sides failing to score despite producing an entertaining spectacle.

Source: YEN.com.gh