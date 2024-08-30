Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a former GFA president, has opened up on Kwesi Nyantakyi's FIFA dreams

Nyantakyi retired from football following the airing of the Number 12 documentary by Anas Armeyaw Anas

The former Ghana FA boss was also banned from all football-related activities by world's football governing body

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has stated that Kwesi Nyantakyi could have been the first black man to head football's world governing body, FIFA.

Nyantakyi rose to the upper echelons of African football and was tipped to replace Ahmad Ahmad as the Confederation of African Football president.

However, Mr Nyantakyi's career in football administration came to a crushing end in 2018 after the airing of the Anas exposé.

Kwesi Nyantakyi working during his time as Ghana FA president. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

The former CAF Vice President was allegedly involved activities that were against the ethics of football, leading to a lifetime ban.

"Nyantakyi would have been the first black man to head FIFA if the Anas exposé hadn't happened," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe told Starr FM, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

The revelations of the documentary also led to Nyantakyi's resignation as FA president, with Kurt Okraku succeeding him at the highest office of Ghanaian football.

The Anas number 12 Documentary

Ace journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas investigated the Ghana Football Association following reports of bribery and corruption. The investigation which took over a year to conclude was aired in June 2018 across the country.

Photos and videos captured some members of the federation receiving bribes to influence decisions of games in the country, as reported by Ghana Web.

Referees were also caught in the act with one of Ghana's biggest rivalry affected by officiating. This led to the dissolution of the football federation with government and FIFA putting together a normalisation committee to run the game.

GFA boss reacts to refereeing exams scores

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has expressed worry over the performance of Ghanaian referees during the refereeing exams.

Ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season, officials were sent through the necessary theoretical and practical exams.

The exercise, which is a regular thing, prepares the referees ahead of the new season, with the best selected for top competitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh