Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has opened up on the results of referees during recent exams

The new Ghana Premier League season is set to commence in September as officials prepare for the campaign

The Ghana Football Association held the 30th Ordinary Congress on Tuesday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has expressed worry over the performance of Ghanaian referees during the refereeing exams.

Ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season, officials were sent through the necessary theoretical and practical exams.

The exercise, which is a regular thing, prepares the referees ahead of the new season, with the best selected for top competitions.

The 2024/25 season will begin on September 6 across the nation, with nine matches set for the first week.

Okraku worried about referees performance

The FA boss shared his concerns about the results from the refereeing exams during the 30th Ordinary Congress of the federation.

While speaking on a wide range of issues, Mr Okraku shared his disappointment, asking the referees chief to ensure the officials up their game before the season begins.

“It is sad to note that results from the theory test conducted by the FA on refereeing have been extremely poor. Think about it, if we do not know the laws of the game and they are not at our fingertips, how do we implement or interpret the laws of the game?” Okraku said, as quoted by Pulse.

“I have charged the referees manager and the Referees Association of Ghana to be up on this identified problem. Knowledge levels on the laws of the game are too poor, and it’s not something we have to accept because it’s not okay.

“When referees who have officiated in the GPL get as low as 20%, some getting as low as 3.5%, then you should know and understand that we have a problem.”

GFA to introduce VAR to GPL

