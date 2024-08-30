Nigerian forward Fernando Wisdom Bassey has shared his style of play ahead of the new season

The former Akwa United player joined Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the transfer window

Bassey has started training with the club and will be expected to be a key member of the club

New Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker has opened up on his style of play ahead of his debut for the club.

The 22-year-old Nigerian forward joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal as a free agent in the transfer market.

Fernando Wisdom Bassey joined his new teammates for preparation on Thursday, August 29, 2024, as the Reds work towards a successful campaign.

Speaking to the club's media during his maiden interview, Bassey disclosed that he models his play around the combination of Real Madrid stars Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

"For now I will say Vinicius and Mbappe. That is my kind of style of play," he said.

Bassey is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming campaign which begins on September 6, with Kotoko travelling to Tamale to face Karela United on opening day.

Bassey inspired by Kotoko's history

Asante Kotoko is the most successful club in Ghana, having won the Premier League the most times and are two times champions of Africa.

According to the Nigerian forward, he was motivated to move to Kumasi because of the club's stature.

He said, as quoted by Asante Kotoko's official website: "I am well aware of the stature of Asante Kotoko and its significance to the supporters. The club has a rich history on the continent, and representing them is a great honor, especially given the shared cultural ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

"Asante Kotoko is based in Kumasi, a city known for its deep passion for football. The enthusiasm here is unmatched, particularly when Kotoko or the Black Stars play, as seen during the World Cup play-off against Nigeria. I'm thrilled that everything has been finalized, and I look forward to helping my new teammates achieve our goals for the season."

Kotoko sign Nigerian forward Fernando Bassey

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Fernando Wisdom Bassey.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent following his departure from Sporting Lagos.

Bassey is seen as a direct replacement for winger Bernard Somuah Sarpong, who left for Spain to begin his career with Celta Fortuna, Celta Vigo's reserve team.

