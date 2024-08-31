Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has signed a deal to join Juventus youth team

The Black Stars forward will join the club on a season-long loan from the Serie B side

Afena-Gyan completed the move on transfer deadline day from US Cremonese

Italian giants Juventus have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan.

The Ghana international will join the reserve side of the club, Juventus Next Gen, on a season-long loan from Serie B side US Cremonese.

Afena-Gyan could be given the opportunity to feature for the first team if he impresses the technical team led by Paolo Montero.

Felix Afena Gyan completes move to Italian giants Juventus in the summer transfer window. Photo: @juventusfc.

"Felix Afena-Gyan is a new Juventus player . He arrives on loan for a season from Cremonese, to further strengthen the offensive department available to Paolo Montero," wrote Juventus, announcing the striker's arrival.

Afena-Gyan has enormous experience in Italy's top tier, having made 40 appearances in the Serie A and eight in the Copa Italia during his time with AS Roma and Cremonese, per Transfermarkt.

He was also a member of the Jose Mourinho team that won the inaugural edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2021.

Despite his progress at Roma, the forward moved to Cremonese for more game time in the summer of 2022.

Injuries curtail Afena-Gyan's progress

Having announced himself to the Serie A in magnificent fashion, the striker has battled with injuries and fitness in the last year, affecting his game time.

In hopes of reviving his young career, the striker decided to join Juventus Next Gen, who play in Serie C, Group C.

Afena-Gyan's wealth of experience is expected to allow him recover the form that saw him hog the headlines in Italy.

