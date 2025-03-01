Ghana international footballers are among a long list of Premier League Muslim stars to observe Ramadan 2025

The holy month tests the players' ability to cope with both high EPL demands and their religious faith

The Ramadan started on March 1 in many parts of the world, and is expected to last till the end of the month

For Muslim footballers in the Premier League, including some Ghanaian internationals, the Ramadan is a period to balance their professional careers with their deep religious commitments.

Many prominent players from top clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and others are expected to observe Ramadan while continuing to play at the highest level of football.

Mohammed Kudus, Mohamed Salah, and Jordan Ayew among a myriad of Muslim EPL players to observe Ramadan 2025. Image credit: Carl Recine, Rob Newell – CameraSport, Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

In this article, we explore the lives of these athletes and how they manage to observe the fast while competing in one of the world’s most demanding leagues.

Ramadan, faith, and EPL football

Ramadan is observed by Muslims around the world with fasting from dawn until sunset. During this month, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and engaging in other physical needs while also engaging in increased prayer, reflection, and charity.

For Premier League players who observe Ramadan, the physical and mental challenges of fasting while competing at an elite level are immense. It requires rigorous planning, proper nutrition during suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (meal to break the fast), and careful attention to rest and recovery.

The Football Association has already announced FA Cup games this weekend would pause to allow fasting Muslim players to break their fast, with the Premier League expected to sanction similar directives.

For many of these players, Ramadan is an important part of their identity, and their faith remains central to their lives both on and off the field.

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has become a rising star in the league. The young attacking midfielder , who is regarded as one of the key players for Ghana in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, is known for his skill, vision, and dynamism on the pitch. His background as a Muslim will make Ramadan in 2025 a unique experience, as he will need to adapt his match schedules and training to observe the fast. Kudus’ spiritual dedication will undoubtedly add an extra layer of focus as he looks to build on his success during one of the most important months of the Islamic calendar.

Jordan Ayew and Tariq Lamptey

Jordan Ayew and Tariq Lamptey are two prominent Muslim players in the Premier League whose commitment to both their faith and football is widely respected. Ayew, a versatile forward for Leicester City, has long been known for his skill, determination, and work ethic on the field. As a devout Muslim, Ayew balances the demands of Premier League football with the observance of Ramadan, demonstrating discipline and focus both during fasting and in his performances.

Lamptey, the explosive right-back for Brighton, is another example of a player who combines his athletic prowess with a deep commitment to his faith. Despite the physical demands of his fast-paced playing style, Lamptey continues to show impressive energy and resilience, making vital contributions to his team's defense and attack. Both players represent the strength and resilience of Muslim athletes in the Premier League, managing their professional careers while staying true to their religious practices.

Mohamed Salah

For Mohamed Salah, one of the most high-profile Muslim footballers in the world, Ramadan is a time of reflection and sacrifice. The Liverpool superstar, with 30 goals and 22 assists across all competitions at the time of writing this article, has been open about how his faith shapes his career and the way he approaches both football and life. Salah’s commitment to observing Ramadan while competing at the top level is an inspiration to many, not just in the footballing world, but across the globe. Salah’s dedication to fasting during the month, despite the intense training schedules and matches that often fall during Ramadan, speaks to his incredible discipline.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Omar Marmoush and Abdulkodir Khusanov

The Manchester City duo joined the Etihad outfit in January this year, and are expected to join the ranks of players observing Ramadan in 2025. Both players were signed to be integral members of City’s deep squad, contributing to the team’s revival in Pep Guardiola's faltering 2024/25 Premier League campaign. As Ramadan coincides with a busy period of Premier League and European fixtures, Marmoush and Khusanov will need to balance the physical demands of high-level football with their fasting routines.

Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo

At Manchester United, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo are two players expected to observe Ramadan in 2025. Mazraoui, the Moroccan right-back, and Diallo, the Ivorian winger, will face a significant challenge as they continue their development in a squad filled with high expectations. Like their counterparts, Mazraoui and Diallo will be juggling their intense training schedules with the religious demands of Ramadan, making it all the more impressive when they perform on the pitch.

Ibrahima Konaté

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, known for his solid defensive performances, will also be balancing fasting with his professional commitments. The French central defender will have to adjust his routines, but his strong mental fortitude and dedication to his faith will guide him through the month. Konaté’s ability to remain focused and calm under pressure, even while fasting, will be key to maintaining Liverpool’s defense during a crucial part of the season as Arne Slot looks to clinch the EPL title in his first season at Anfield.

Ilkay Gündoğan

Ilkay Gündoğan of Manchester City, although not often discussed in the context of fasting, is another player who will likely observe Ramadan in 2025. The German international, known for his intelligence on the pitch, will be a key figure in City’s quest to get back on track during the month of Ramadan. His leadership will not only come from his footballing ability but also from his example of managing both faith and professional excellence.

