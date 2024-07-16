Kylian Mbappe has been presented as Real Madrid's latest Galactico after ending his ties with Paris Saint-Germain

The Frenchman has already laid out ambitious plans after he was unveiled to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

He is expected to help Los Blancos defend the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles in the upcoming season

France captain, Kylian Mbappe, has unveiled his ambitious plans as a Real Madrid player during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday, July 16.

After years of speculation about a move to the Spanish capital, the 2018 World Cup winner finally made the transition in 2024 after severing his ties with Paris Saint-Germain.

After his official presentation on July 16, 2024, Kylian Mbappe revealed his plans to 'win' and form part of the club's storied history. Photos by Diego Souto and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by beIN Sports, the 25-year-old underwent medical tests early Tuesday and passed them before heading to the Santiago Bernabeu offices to sign his contract.

Accompanied by Madrid President, Florentino Perez, Mbappe toured the trophy room before being introduced to the enthusiastic fans at the iconic stadium.

The event was graced by Los Blancos greats Zinedine Zidane, Santiago Solari, and Raul Gonzalez.

Mbappe outlines ambitious plans after Madrid presentation

In his first speech as an official player for Madrid, the former AS Monaco prodigy expressed his lofty ambitions and desire to achieve great things with the club.

“This is the biggest club in the world. I want to win. I want to be part of the history of this club,” Mbappe stated, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

He concluded with the rousing chant, 'Hala Madrid!'

What lies ahead of Kylian Mbappe?

Big expectations surround Mbappe as he joins Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded squad.

Real Madrid captured both the La Liga and Champions League titles in the 2023-24 season and the addition of Mbappe is expected to bolster their bids to defend these domestic and continental crowns successfully.

Source: YEN.com.gh