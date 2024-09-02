Casemiro’s Wife Makes Cryptic Post As Fans Blame United Star for Liverpool Loss
- Casemiro's costly mistakes in Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool have drawn the ire of fans
- Despite being hooked off by Erik ten Hag at halftime, most United fans blamed him for the 3-0 loss
- His wife, Anna Mariana, has jumped to his defence with a cryptic post on Instagram after the game
Casemiro's wife, Anna Mariana, seemingly responded to criticism directed at the Manchester United midfielder following his underwhelming performance against Liverpool.
The 32-year-old was substituted at halftime, replaced by academy product Toby Collyer, after being implicated in both of Luis Diaz's goals during United's 3-0 loss.
Did Casemiro leave Old Trafford after substitution?
According to Metro, a video circulating online appeared to show Casemiro leaving Old Trafford during the break, although manager Erik ten Hag later refuted this claim.
Casemiro's struggles exposed in Liverpool loss
The Brazilian midfield linchpin has struggled to replicate the form that saw him being rated by many as the best defensive midfielder in the world.
However, Casemiro has looked less dynamic in the heart of United's midfield, drawing increasing criticism from both fans and pundits.
His costly turnovers against Liverpool, which led to the opening goals, scored by Luis Diaz, further fueled the discontent among supporters.
Casemiro's wife shades his husband's critics
In response to the mounting scrutiny, Anna Mariana took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of Casemiro's impressive collection of trophies with her followers.
The display included replica versions of his Champions League titles, La Liga trophies, and the Copa America, a testament to his illustrious career.
She followed this up with another post featuring Casemiro celebrating alongside his teammates, accompanied by the caption,
"Always strong, Casemiro," she wrote, as cited by talkSPORT.
Her message seemed to remind critics of her husband's decorated past and his enduring resilience on the field despite recent struggles.
United respond to claims Casemiro left at substitution
Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has addressed rumours that Casemiro left Old Trafford at halftime after being substituted on September 1.
Ten Hag refuted these claims, stating that he saw the midfielder in the dressing room after the game.
The Dutch manager also elaborated on his decision to substitute the £60 million star.
Fans blame Casemiro, 1 other star after Liverpool loss
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans expressed their anger on social media, singling out two players, including Casemiro, after a 3-0 loss to Liverpool.
The Brazilian midfielder was heavily criticised for his role in conceding the first two goals, where his mistakes in key areas led to costly turnovers.
