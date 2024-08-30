Fans have taken to social media to call for Toni Kroos following Real Madrid's early La Liga struggles

Madrid have had a rocky start to their Spanish top-flight title defence, winning just one out of three games

Nonetheless, the retired footballer believes his former club are capable of winning the 2024/25 La Liga

Real Madrid's rocky start to their La Liga campaign has left fans, especially the loyal Madridistas, calling out for Toni Kroos's calming influence.

With only one win and two draws in their first three matches, Los Blancos have yet to find their rhythm, raising concerns about the team's ability to defend its title effectively.

Football fans have identified Toni Kroos' absence as Real Madrid's greatest deficiency so far. Photos by Angel Martinez and Alexander Hassenstein.

After a frustrating draw in their opener against Mallorca, Madrid managed to secure a victory (against Valladolid), leading supporters to hope for a continued winning streak.

However, that momentum was short-lived as they were held to another disappointing draw, this time by Las Palmas, a team that narrowly escaped relegation last season, per Eurosport.

Real Madrid's La Liga struggles continue unabated

Managing Madrid noted that the squad's lack of balance has been a significant factor contributing to Madrid's struggles.

Despite the presence of star-studded attackers like Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, and Rodrygo Goes, the team's midfield has been unable to provide the necessary support, exposing a glaring weakness that Kroos once skillfully masked.

The ideal front three was expected to compensate for any midfield shortcomings, but the plan has not materialised as hoped.

Fans cry out for Toni Kroos

This has led fans to take to social media and express their yearning for Kroos, who retired following Germany's quarter-final exit at Euro 2024.

His departure seems to have left a void that the current squad has struggled to fill.

Fans believe that Kroos, with his ability to dictate the tempo and connect the lines, was the glue that held the team together.

His absence has led to a noticeable imbalance, with the team often appearing disjointed.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user, @ChrisSweetman6, lamented,

"Toni Kroos is the man that Real Madrid will miss for a very long time. They look so mid without him."

Another @basilokpara pointed out the inefficiency in Madrid's passing game, noting,

"The team is making 4 or 5 passes for what usually used to be one pass from Kroos."

Even rival fans have chimed in, with Barcelona supporter @Kaypoisson1 saying,

"We told them they were going to suffer without properly replacing Toni Kroos, but they thought signing Benjamin Azamanti with a ball made them Galacticos."

The sentiment was echoed by @SiddhantPathan1, who asked,

"How does one guy leaving have left us this lost? Didn’t feel this even when Ronaldo left."

Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid is struggling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on the challenges his team is facing in the early stages of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Reflecting on their lacklustre start, Ancelotti identified key issues affecting their performances.

The Italian manager emphasised the need for better balance and quicker ball movement, admitting that the team has been struggling to regain possession and maintain compactness

