Aston Villa's new signing Amadou Onana was sighted all smiles as he sported the t-shirt with his new catchphrase

23-year-old Onana was not impressed when a reporter got his name wrong during Euro 2024, referring to him as Man United's goalkeeper

He finalised a £50 million transfer from Everton, where he will be competing in the Champions League this season

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana has playfully embraced his now-famous quote that went viral over the summer.

The 23-year-old showcased his sense of humour by teasing the journalist who mistakenly referred to him as “Andre” during Euro 2024.

Aston Villa player Amadou Onana has poked fun at his now-famous quote that made him go viral in the summer. Photo by Michael Regan/@BelRedDevils (Twitter).

Source: Getty Images

On Monday, as he reported for international duty with Belgium, Onana arrived wearing a humorous sleeveless t-shirt.

The defensive midfielder donned a shirt featuring the slogan “Andre is not even my name, mate!”—the same phrase he used to address the media mix-up in Germany.

Interestingly, Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived in English football a year after his namesake, joining Manchester United last summer.

Onana greats teammates wearing cheeky t-shirt

This time, the Aston Villa midfielder showed no signs of frustration as he greeted his teammates with a big smile, and images of him wearing the t-shirt quickly went viral on social media.

Following Belgium's 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in June, a clip of his exchange with the reporter became a hit among fans, with Onana responding via Goal:

"Andre is not even my name, mate. Do you know what I mean?"

In addition to the humorous remark, many praised his effortless transition from speaking French to adopting a clear English accent.

Just last week, he reiterated the phrase during an interview with the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Source: YEN.com.gh