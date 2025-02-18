Father of FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, Mounir Nasraoui, did not miss out on the Valentine's Day craze on Friday, February 14

Nasraoui warmed the hearts of social media users as he lavished his new girlfriend with love (both tangible and intangible)

Meanwhile, his teenage son, who parted ways with his son Alex Padilla last year, was out of the spotlight for the Val's Day celebrations

Valentine’s Day often brings grand romantic displays, but this year, the spotlight has unexpectedly fallen on Mounir Nasraoui, father of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal.

His extravagant celebration for his new partner has caught the attention of fans, sparking admiration and curiosity in equal measure.

Lamine Yamal’s dad, Mounir Nasraoui, pampered his new girlfriend with a lovely gesture on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @hustle_hard304/Instagram.

Lamine Yamal's dad lavishes new girlfriend on Val's Day

While football lovers were fixated on their favourite stars, Yamal’s father stole the limelight with a lavish display of affection.

Marking the occasion in spectacular fashion, he gifted his significant other an enormous rose flower accompanied by a heartfelt message.

A photo posted on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed Mounir posing with his new partner, the impressive floral arrangement taking centre stage.

The caption, "Lover you", accompanied by romantic emojis, only added to the buzz, sending social media into a frenzy.

The story behind Yamal's dad's new romance

Beyond the eye-catching Valentine’s surprise, many are wondering about Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, and her relationship with Mounir.

The two have been separated for years, with Sheila moving on and remarrying, as noted by Essentially Sports.

Originally from Equatorial Guinea, she now has two children in her new marriage, building a life away from her past relationship.

Now, it appears that Mounir has also found love, making his public declaration of affection a sign of a fresh chapter, per Tribuna.

While Lamine Yamal continues his meteoric rise in football, his father is embracing a new journey of his own—one that has now become a talking point across social media.

How about Lamine Yamal?

While his father made headlines on Valentine’s Day by showering his new girlfriend with a grand floral display, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal kept a low profile.

Following his split from Alex Padilla, the young talent was notably absent from Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Rumours suggest he is romantically linked to 19-year-old influencer Anna Gegnoso, with the pair spotted shopping together at La Roca in Barcelona late last year—a moment captured in an Instagram video.

However, with Yamal remaining tight-lipped about his private life on the day earmarked for lovers, it remains unclear whether their relationship is ongoing, was merely a fling, or if they were just friends.

Lamine Yamal's dad compares his son to Zidane

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Mounir Nasraoui’s comparison of his son to French football legend Zinedine Zidane.

Nasraoui believes his son is better suited to a central role rather than playing as a winger, emphasising his Zidane-like qualities.

Despite his son's impressive performances, he insists that only "20% of his ability" has been showcased to the world so far.

Source: YEN.com.gh