Alex Telles has left Al Nassr by mutual agreement, just a year after joining the Saudi club from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old made the move to the Middle East last summer for a £4 million transfer fee, ending his three-year stint at Old Trafford.

Telles reunited with former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo when he moved to King Saud University Stadium.

The pair went on to win the Arab Club Champions Cup, with Telles becoming a regular starter for Al Nassr.

Over the course of his time with the club, he made 38 appearances, contributing three goals and five assists.

Even though Telles participated in both of the club's opening Saudi Pro League games this season, he and Al Nassr have mutually decided to part ways, removing his reported £135,000-a-week salary from their books.

The Brazilian earned over £7 million during his one-year stint, and now he's set to embark on a new chapter.

Al Nassr honoured his contributions by sharing a clip of his best moments at the club, accompanied by a brief statement.

"Al Nassr can announce that the Brazilian star Alex Telles has left the Club by mutual agreement.

"Thanks for everything, Alex."

How Telles fared at United

Per Talk Sport, Telles joined Manchester United in 2020 for £15 million after a standout season with Porto, where he scored 13 goals across all competitions.

He was brought in to compete with Luke Shaw for the starting left-back position, but Shaw's exceptional form limited Telles to just nine Premier League appearances.

