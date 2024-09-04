Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu have met Kumasi-based comic actor Asafo Powers

The duo engaged the TikTok sensation in a rhyming challenge following their Kumasi trip

The Black Stars will face Angola and Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this week

Black Stars duo Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu met comic actor and TikTok sensation Asafo Powers following their trip to Kumasi.

The Leicester City and Stade Rennais players are in Kumasi for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The team arrived on Tuesday and trained later on the same day as preparations continued for the games on September 5 and 9.

Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu meet comic actor Asafo Powers in Kumasi. Photo: Twitter/ @Asafopowers.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Asafo Powers met the players at their hotel and created a piece of content with them as they rhymed on words.

Asafa Powers has gained massive attention in the last few years for his imitation of Libya-based Ghana forward Jonathan Sowah. Sowah and the content creator worked on many skits during the break in the Libyan league.

Issahaku ready for AFCON qualifiers

The Leicester City forward disclosed that the Black Stars are ready for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Ghana will host Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco for their second game against Niger.

“It’s just another game and we just go with full energy. As we always have the support we are ready to also give all for the nation. We’re just going to give all and take a win. I just want to say we need the support. We are ready and we are going to give all for the nation to get the three points,”

Issahaku said after training on Monday, as quoted by 3 News.

Issahaku linked with move to Saudi Arabia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal have seemingly set their sights on signing Ghanaian winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The club reportedly wants to bolster their squad with the Leicester City attacker before the Middle Eastern transfer window closes.

Issahaku has had a decent start to life in the English Premier League, with one goal contribution in three games for the Foxes.

Source: YEN.com.gh