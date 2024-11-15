Football fans took to social media to rip into Vinicius Junior after his costly penalty miss in Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifier

The 24-year-old had the chance to restore Brazil's lead against Venezuela but woefully fluffed his lines, including missing a rebound

He would hope to make amends when the Selecao play host to Uruguay in their last fixture of the calendar year on November 20

Vinicius Junior’s struggles on the international stage continued as Brazil settled for a 1-1 draw against Venezuela in their 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier.

The Real Madrid star, so often a game-changer at club level, failed to make an impact for the Selecao, leaving fans frustrated with his inconsistent national team performances.

Vinicius Junior missed a second-half penalty as Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw at Venezuela. Photo by Federico Parra.

Source: Getty Images

Brazil held to a frustrating draw

Raphinha initially handed the five-time world champions the advantage, bending in a brilliant free-kick, but Venezuela responded to level the score, per ABC News.

Vinicius had a chance to regain Brazil’s lead after winning a penalty in the second half.

Vinicius' missed penalty

According to Footboom, goalkeeper Rafael Romo anticipated his spot-kick and saved it, denying the 24-year-old a chance at redemption on the rebound as well.

The missed opportunity further highlights the winger’s struggles to translate his club success to the international arena.

Many speculate that Vinicius’ underwhelming performances at the 2024 Copa America hurt his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, and his latest misstep only fuelled further criticism.

Fans slam Vinicius

Following the match, fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment:

@hardeywhuyi1 criticised:

“Can’t believe people wanted this international flop to win the Ballon d'Or.”

@FCBTunes remarked,

“Vinicius is beyond washed right now. Embarrassing 🤦‍♂️”

@matchayuma joked,

“Rodri would have scored.”

@carrielynnxox added,

“Not everyone can be top class for club AND country like Rodri.”

@xprunie concluded,

“I mean, of course, he would miss it - he’s not a good player.”

For Vinicius, the challenge remains clear: to find the consistency needed to shine for Brazil, as he does so effortlessly with Madrid.

