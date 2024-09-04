Inaki Williams has shared his delight after Nico Williams was nominated for the Ballon d'Or

The Black Star forward's younger brother deservedly earned a nomination after an outstanding season

Williams and Nico helped Athletic Bilbao win their first Copa del Rey in 40 years last season

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has reacted to the nomination of his younger brother, Nico Williams, for the 2024 Ballon d'Or awards.

Williams Jr has been nominated alongside Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe, Vinicvius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Atalanta's Europa League hero Ademola Lookman.

Other players in the 30-man list released on Wednesday are Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Declan Rice of Arsenal and retired Germany international Toni Kroos.

Reacting to Williams Jr nomination, the Black Stars forward shared how proud he was, describing his little brother as the star boy.

He wrote on social media: "He is my little brother. Starboy."

Williams Jr enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, winning the Copa Del Rey with Athletic Bilbao before going on to score in the final of the European Championship as Spain defeated England to win the title.

The Bilbao-born forward was on the radar of Barcelona but the Catalan giants failed to make a move as the transfer window closed.

Inaki Williams joins Ghana camp

Meanwhile, his senior brother Inaki has joined the Black Stars camp in Kumasi as preparations continued for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as shared on social media.

The Athletic Bilbao forward is expected to lead the Black Stars attack for the game against Angola on Thursday in Kumasi before the team travels to Morocco for the second match against Niger.

The 29-year-old missed Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June but returns for the AFCON qualifiers.

Black Stars arrive in Kumasi for AFCON qualifier

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars team has touched down in Kumasi ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Ghana will host the Sable Antelopes of Angola on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team led by coach Otto Addo and his assistants arrived on Tuesday afternoon and will continue preparations ahead of the AFCON qualifier opener.

