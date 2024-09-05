Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney once shared his candid thoughts about Cristiano Ronaldo

Rooney and Ronaldo were one of the most feared combos in the Premier League between 2004 and 2009

These days, their hitherto close-knit relationship has deteriorated following Cristiano's uneventful Old Trafford return

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with his former Manchester United teammate, Wayne Rooney, has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

Once a formidable duo during Ronaldo’s first stint at Old Trafford, the pair played a pivotal role in Manchester United's dominance of England and Europe between 2004 and 2009.

Wayne Rooney once described his old Manchester United teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, as 'annoying'. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's partnership with Rooney

Together, they lifted eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles and a Champions League crown, cementing their place as one of the most lethal partnerships in football.

Their on-field chemistry was evident, playing 205 matches together.

The pair consistently found each other, with Ronaldo assisting Rooney on 14 occasions and Rooney setting up Ronaldo 11 times.

Their ability to complement one another’s playing style, combining Ronaldo’s flair and pace with Rooney’s aggression and vision, made them a nightmare for defenders during their time at United.

However, their dynamic changed after Ronaldo departed for Real Madrid in 2009, marking the end of their iconic partnership.

Rooney labels Ronaldo 'annoying'

Over the years, their relationship evolved, especially during Cristiano's return to United in 2021.

Reflecting on their time together, Rooney described his former teammate in a light-hearted yet revealing manner.

“Cristiano was so good and so annoying at the same time. He’s probably not as good now, but he’s probably just as annoying,” Rooney humorously remarked, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

What is the current state of Ronaldo's friendship with Rooney?

The camaraderie between them seemed to wane during Ronaldo's second spell at Old Trafford.

According to Goal, Rooney, now a coach after retiring from active play, publicly criticised Ronaldo’s behaviour on several occasions.

One notable instance occurred after Ronaldo allegedly refused to come off the bench during a Premier League match against Tottenham when the team was trailing, an action Rooney labelled as a “distraction” to the squad.

