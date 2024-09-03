Gianluigi Buffon was swift to share his thoughts on the enduring GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a central topic in the football world for many years

The two football superstars have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

Italian icon Gianluigi Buffon previously weighed in on the long-standing GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The age-old debate over who reigns supreme between Messi and Ronaldo has captivated fans and pundits for years.

Both multiple-time Ballon d’Or winners have dominated football for more than a decade, breaking records and guiding their clubs and countries to triumphs on both domestic and international stages.

Buffon names the better player between Messi and Ronaldo

Legendary Juventus captain Buffon once shared his thoughts on the Messi-Ronaldo debate ahead of an international friendly between Italy and Argentina in Manchester.

Buffon, a veteran goalkeeper and one of football’s most respected voices, provided a thoughtful analysis of the contrasting styles of the two football icons.

"They are two completely different players,” Buffon said via Sportskeeda.

“Messi is more complete because he starts deeper, has more technical quality, and a vision of the game that is worthy more of a trequartista than a finisher," he added.

Buffon’s analysis emphasised Messi’s remarkable versatility, highlighting his ability to excel in various roles on the pitch.

Renowned for his exceptional dribbling, precise passing, and playmaking skills, Messi has long functioned as both a creator and a finisher, effortlessly transitioning between midfield and attack.

His impact on the game goes far beyond just scoring goals.

In contrast, Buffon also recognized Ronaldo’s evolution, noting how the Portuguese forward has refined his abilities to become a dominant force in the penalty area.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps because he is a little older, has become a killer in the penalty area. He no longer goes out to the flank for a nutmeg or trick shot, but with one ball into the box, he can create a goal.”

Since then, both Messi and Ronaldo have continued to break numerous records.

After his legendary tenure at Real Madrid, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his mark in Turin, netting 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juventus.

His celebrated return to Old Trafford in 2021 was marred by off-the-field controversies and clashes with the manager.

The 39-year-old is the crown jewel of the Saudi Pro League, leading the charge at Al-Nassr.

