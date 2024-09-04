Iconic footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has ruled out the possibility of becoming a manager in the future

Having scored almost 500 career goals, the former Sweden striker retired from football at the age of 41

While not in coaching, Zlatan remains actively in football, occupying the role of director of AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has provided an intriguing and unconventional explanation for why he has no plans to pursue a career in coaching.

The former Swedish international, who extended his playing days well into his 40s, currently serves as an advisor to the AC Milan board following the conclusion of his illustrious career.

Known for his elite finishing ability, Ibrahimovic was one of the most feared strikers of his era.

His imposing physical presence and exceptional athleticism made him a constant challenge for defenders.

Despite many of his contemporaries transitioning into coaching roles, the 42-year-old has firmly ruled out the possibility of following a similar path.

Ibrahimovic explains why he can't become a coach

When asked about his reluctance to step into management, Ibrahimovic humorously suggested that his fiery temperament could be a problem on the sidelines.

"Impossible. During the game, I would punch at least two players, and after the game, probably eight," he explained, as quoted by Football Tweet.

While his comment might come across as lighthearted, there is a grain of truth in his reasoning.

Zlatan's fierce competitive nature and intense emotions have been well-documented throughout his career.

Ibrahimovic threatens to break teammate's legs

An example of this occurred during his early days at Ajax when he clashed with then-teammate Rafael van der Vaart, as noted by talkSPORT.

The two faced off in a friendly match between Sweden and the Netherlands, where Van der Vaart sustained an injury from a tackle by Zlatan.

Though Ibrahimovic insisted the challenge was accidental, he warned Van der Vaart against insinuating otherwise, even going so far as to threaten to break his legs if he continued to suggest malice.

Ibrahimovic meets Pep Guardiola

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic briefly met his former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola before AC Milan’s pre-season match against Manchester City.

The Swedish star shared a tumultuous relationship with Guardiola during their one season together.

The two have had a strained relationship since their fallout at Barcelona, and this reunion marked the first time they had crossed paths since then.

