Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari returned to the pitch for a game against Members of Parliament

The Black Stars legend scored a beautiful goal as the former Ghana players lost to the MPs before the Democracy Cup

Asante Kotoko defeated rivals Hearts of Oak to win the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup on Wednesday

Ghana legend Sulley Muntari rolled back the clock to excite fans at the Accra Sports Stadium during a game between former Black Stars players and Members of the Ghanaian Parliament.

The former Inter Milan star and his teammate reunited at the Accra Sports stadium for the curtain raiser to the Democracy Cup game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The Democracy Cup was held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ghana's parliamentary democracy.

Sulley Muntari in action for former Ghana players against Member of Parliament on July 17, 2024. Photo Credit: LindaDor.

As part of activities to observe the day, Members of Parliament left the August house for the pitch, where they defeated the former Black Stars players 3-1 in a friendly encounter.

In a video shared on social media, Muntari netted the ex-Black Stars team's only goal from an expertly taking freekick, drawing applause from the fans.

Later that day, Asante Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak to win the inaugural Democracy Cup.

Muntari retires after illustrious career

In 2022, the legendary Ghanaian midfielder announced his retirement after a short spell in the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak.

"I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play. I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done,” Muntari told Sky Sports, as quoted by My Joy Online.

Muntari played 80 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring 20 goals including two at the FIFA World Cup.

