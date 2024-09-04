Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi missed out on nomination for the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards

The pair, often regarded as the greatest footballers of all time, did not feature in this year's list

It is the first time in over two decades that neither Ronaldo nor Messi is making the 30-man nominees

The 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards have served as a stark reminder that the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two giants who have dominated world football for nearly two decades, is drawing to a close.

For years, these two legends had the sport in a firm grip, as evidenced by their near-monopoly of the Ballon d'Or from 2008 to 2018, with only Luka Modric briefly breaking their stranglehold on the prestigious award.

Messi, Ronaldo miss out on Ballon d'Or nomination

Messi, in particular, cemented his legacy as the most decorated player in the history of the Ballon d'Or, adding three more titles after 2018 to bring his total to eight, per Sporting News.

However, the time has come for a new chapter, as this year’s Ballon d'Or will be awarded to someone outside the iconic duo for the first time since 2003.

End of an era for GOAT pair

This marks a significant shift in football history.

For the first time in over two decades, neither Messi nor Ronaldo has been nominated for the award, underscoring the fact that both players, now well into their 30s, are nearing the twilight of their illustrious careers, per Bleacher Report.

As the next generation of stars rises, Messi and Ronaldo will either be watching the ceremony from the audience at the Théâtre du Châtelet or from the comfort of their homes, witnessing the crowning of a new king in world football.

This transition signals the end of an era that has seen two players redefine the sport with their extraordinary talent and relentless rivalry.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or will not only recognise a new individual as the best footballer on the planet but will also mark the beginning of a new era in the beautiful game.

Vinicius Junior backed to win 2024 Ballon d'Or

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Karim Benzema has voiced his support for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Benzema's backing follows Vinicius' outstanding performances last season, which have positioned him as a strong contender for the accolade.

Benzema believes that Vinicius could be the rightful heir to the throne, potentially overtaking Lionel Messi as the world's best player.

