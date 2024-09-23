One of the basic skills that a footballer must master is his first touch of the ball

It will be a decisive factor in determining the success or failure of a chance execution

Sports Brief has compiled a list of nine footballers who possess the best first touch

There is a small elite group of players in worldd football, both past and present, who could offer a masterful demonstration of perfecting a first touch.

Mastering the first touch on the ball is among the fundamental skills that an aspiring football player must acquire before pursuing a professional career.

This skill often proves decisive in the successful or unsuccessful execution of chances after receiving a pass, and it also plays a crucial role in helping players retain possession of the ball.

For an aspiring and optimistic football player, a poor first touch can have a devastating impact, potentially leading to missed opportunities for a professional career, as football scouts often consider this aspect.

It is essential to recognize that not all professional footballers possess a strong first touch; individuals vary in their proficiency, with some excelling in this skill more than others.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top nine players with the best first touches in the world.

7. Mesut Ozil

Ozil possesses exceptional technique and credits his unique training routine, which involved juggling with medicine balls.

Since his debut at Schalke 04, it was evident that this footballing wizard would grace us with moments of pure magic, and for the most part, he lived up to expectations.

When Ozil displayed his silky skills, it was a truly captivating sight. However, it must be acknowledged that his brilliance was reserved only for the occasions when he felt motivated.

6. Neymar Junior

Neymar's bag of tricks can occasionally frustrate fans due to his play-acting and petulant behaviour, but there is no denying his ability to mesmerize audiences when at his best, per the Sun.

During his time at Barcelona, the Brazilian seemed to revel in his craft, executing audacious touches that left defenders bewildered while forming a potent partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

5. Zinedine Zidane

This man exemplified unparalleled composure, especially when executing a right-footed first touch.

Revered as one of the finest midfielders in history, his ball-control skills were unrivalled, and he effortlessly followed up with extraordinary moves.

Zidane was the kind of player in whom you could place complete trust when it came to his footwork, and his exceptional in-game intelligence perfectly complemented his footballing prowess, creating a match made in heaven for the sport.

When discussions revolve around the most graceful players, Zidane's name invariably emerges as one of the first to be mentioned. This is primarily due to his mesmerizing touch, which defies explanation and leaves spectators in awe of his artistic prowess.

4. Lionel Messi

Messi's football prowess encompasses a multitude of remarkable skills: his artistic dribbling, composure in front of goal, and subtle passing ability are widely recognized.

One aspect that often goes underrated is his lightning-quick feet and the effortless manner in which he controls the football. It's nothing short of pure magic, and for devoted Messi fans, this has become a regular spectacle.

With the ball seemingly glued to his feet, the images of Messi maintaining complete control while surrounded by numerous opponents speak volumes.

Teammates, both past and present, have placed their trust in the gifted Argentinian, knowing that he possesses the ability to turn seemingly hopeless situations into extraordinary moments.

3. Dimitar Berbatov

Though not renowned for prolific goal-scoring, it was his exceptional technique that caught the attention during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

His prowess truly shone in the Premier League's long-ball style, showcasing his remarkable first touch.

Among the entire division, the former Bulgarian international's instant ball control abilities were among the finest.

Cool-headed and composed, don't forget that you can learn from one of the best through his Instagram tutorial.

2. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp is frequently praised as a footballing genius, particularly when it comes to receiving passes.

No matter the type of pass, he had the uncanny ability to bring it under control even under immense pressure.

His impact on Arsene Wenger and the entire Premier League era can be traced back to that unforgettable goal against Newcastle United.

The mesmerizing touch he displayed during that moment left all spectators in awe, showcasing the true extent of his brilliance.

1. Ronaldinho

When it comes to the title of the best touch in football, there is no room for debate - Ronaldinho takes the crown, per the Guardian.

The Brazilian maestro is the embodiment of why so many people adore football. Throughout his career, he consistently defied physics with his incredible ball control and showcased skills that left his opponents in awe.

While there are always remarkable goalscorers, playmakers, and tricksters in the game, there is only one Ronaldinho, and his unique brilliance speaks volumes, setting him apart from all others.

