Osman Bukari: Ghana Winger Makes MLS Debut, Disappointed as Austin FC Draw
- Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari has been handed his Major League Soccer debut by Austin FC lasting 57 minutes
- The winger started in the game against Charlotte FC on Saturday as the two teams shared the spoils
- Bukari moved to the United States after leaving Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in the transfer window
Black Stars forward, Osman Bukari has made his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut after featuring in Austin FC's game against Charlotte FC.
The Ghana international joined the Verdes in June but had to wait until after the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic to fly to the United States.
He was given a special welcome after touching down in Texas and spent close to two weeks preparing for his first appearance.
Bukari was handed a starting role in the match against Charlotte FC at the Q2 stadium and lasted 57 minutes before he was replaced, as reported by KVIA.
Alexander Ring opened the scoring for Austin after just 11 minutes but Karol Świderski levelled for the visitors before the break. Iuri Tavares gave Charlotte FC the lead after the break, but Jon Gallagher responded with ten minutes remaining.
The draw keeps Austin FC tenth on the Western Conference table.
Osman Bukari disappointed after debut draw
The Ghanaian winger took to social media to share his excitement after making his debut but admitted he was disappointed after Austin failed to win the game.
He posted on X:
"Excited to have made my debut in front of the fans last night. Not the results we wanted but we will keep fighting. Let’s go, Verde!"
Austin FC will next travel to face Nashville in the MLS matchday 26.
Bukari joins Austin FC from Red Star Belgrade
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars player Osman Bukari was unveiled by his new club, Austin FC in the US Major Soccer League (MLS) following his arrival to the United States.
After a successful spell, Osman Bilari joined Austin FC from the Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade in a deal reportedly worth €7 million.
Speaking during his introduction, Osman Bulari promised to give Austin FC his best to make the team more successful.
