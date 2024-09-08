The Black Stars of Ghana had a false start to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier with a loss against Angola

While the nature of the defeat was heartbreaking, Otto Addo's men will have to put the setback aside as they prepare to face Niger

But what should Ghana's game plan be ahead of the must-not-lose encounter at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, Morocco

Ghana endured a shocking defeat against Angola in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, marking the first time in over two decades the Black Stars had lost on home turf.

Milson’s last-minute strike sealed the victory for the visitors, leaving Ghana third in the group standings and facing a crucial match against Niger to regain lost ground.

2025 AFCONQ: Niger vs Ghana

While on paper, the clash with Niger may seem like an opportunity to bounce back, recent performances, particularly under head coach Otto Addo, suggest the road to recovery might not be so simple.

Despite the match being held on neutral ground in Morocco, Addo's side must overcome their inconsistencies to secure the all-important three points, per Sportskeeda.

Ghana can draw some hope from their previous away encounter, where they clinched a dramatic victory over Mali, as noted by Citi Sports.

What must Ghana do to overcome Angola setback?

With the pressure mounting after the Angola setback, it becomes imperative for the Black Stars to not only win but make a strong statement in their next outing.

To shed light on the importance of this upcoming match, YEN.com.gh spoke to CAF-accredited sports journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu.

"Angola's defeat was unexpected, but we must regroup ahead of the game against Niger," Hudu remarked.

He emphasised the urgency of Ghana’s situation, particularly following the shock loss to Angola.

"The current group standings don’t favour us, which makes tomorrow’s game a must-win to restore confidence before facing Sudan in a doubleheader next month."

Hudu outlined the significance of the next three matches, stressing the need for Ghana to gather at least seven points from a possible nine to strengthen their qualification hopes.

"We need to win [vs Niger] to get three points and bring our confidence back before the doubleheader against Sudan next month.

"Honestly, we will need to gather at least 7 out of a possible 9 points in the next 3 games, including tomorrow's game.

"This will really help our course to qualify for the next AFCON, pending our last 2 games in November, with a home game to Niger and an away to Angola.

Reflecting on the tactical lessons learned from the Angola match, Awal, who works with Kessben Media, noted that Addo will have to rethink his approach, particularly regarding substitutions and game management.

Poor pitch blamed for Ghana's loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston attributed the Black Stars' loss to Angola to the subpar playing surface at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kingston suggested that had the pitch been in better condition, Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin might have been able to clear the ball effectively or respond better to Milson's strike.

