The Black Stars of Ghana experienced a disappointing start to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier with a loss to Angola

Although the defeat was disheartening, coach Otto Addo's team must set aside this setback as they prepare to take on Niger

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Charles Taylor has called on the technical team to include midfielder Majeed Ashimeru in the starting lineup

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to start midfielder Majeed Ashimeru in their upcoming match against Niger.

Niger and Ghana return to action in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they lock horns at the Stade Municipal de Berkane on Monday.

Majeed Ashimeru started the Black Stars' game against Angola from the bench when he came on for Elisha Owusu in the dying embers of the game. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Both sides enter the match following disappointing opening-day losses and will be eager to recover.

The Black Stars fell 1-0 to Angola in their Group F opener at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, per Myjoyonline.

The four-time African champions struggled to find their finishing touch, allowing Milson to score in the third minute of stoppage time and secure a memorable victory for Angola in Kumasi.

After being eliminated in the group stages of the 2023 AFCON, Ghana is eager to rebound on Monday, aiming for their 11th consecutive appearance at the continental tournament since missing out in 2004.

And ex-Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star, Taylor, believes Ashimeru’s creativity and composure in midfield could be key to unlocking Niger's defense.

"I don't understand why Otto Addo didn't start Ashimeru against Angola," Taylor told YEN.com.gh.

"He is one of the best ball carriers in the squad. He can create a lot of chances too. When he came on against Angola, we saw how he changed the game."

"I expect the technical team to start Ashimeru at all cost. He can complement [Thomas] Partey better than any other central midfielder in the squad.

Ashimeru, who has impressed with his performances in the Belgian league, has been on the fringes of the national team but is seen by many as a potential game-changer.

He began the Black Stars' match against Angola on the bench, coming on as a late substitute for Elisha Owusu in the final minutes.

With the Black Stars looking to secure a crucial win, the advice comes at a time when fans and pundits alike are calling for fresh energy in the squad.

Poor pitch blamed for Ghana's loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston attributed the Black Stars' loss to Angola to the subpar playing surface at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kingston suggested that had the pitch been in better condition, Rayo Vallecano defender Abdul Mumin might have been able to clear the ball effectively or respond better to Milson's strike.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh