Cristiano Ronaldo has touted his red-hot form after netting for Portugal against Scotland the UEFA Nations League

CR7 once again proved decisive across the two games Portugal played in the UEFA Nations League

The 39-year-old Portuguese legend is now 99 goals away from reaching a dizzying career tally of 1000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo once again showcased his scoring prowess, coming off the bench to secure a hard-fought victory for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

Despite being rested initially after reaching an incredible milestone of 900 career goals, the 39-year-old stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Selecao to a 2-1 win on Sunday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the match-winning goal for Portugal against Scotland. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo spurs Portugal to comeback win

In a game that seemed to be slipping away from Portugal, Ronaldo, who has been in a rich vein of form, proved decisive once again.

His goal was the latest in a streak that has seen him find the net in his last six appearances for both club and country, demonstrating his enduring influence even at this stage of his career.

Portugal found themselves trailing early on after Scott McTominay, Napoli’s new signing, opened the scoring within seven minutes, per Sky Sports.

With the pressure mounting and the team staring at potential defeat, Bruno Fernandes brought the side back into contention with a 54th-minute equaliser.

However, the BBC reports that Cristiano completed the comeback, reacting quickest to finish from close range, ensuring Portugal maintained its perfect start to the Nations League campaign with two wins from two.

Ronaldo 'brags' after consecutive Portugal goals

Following the match, Ronaldo, who now has 901 career goals, took to social media to acknowledge his contributions over the international break.

"Two games, two wins 🇵🇹 Thanks for all the support, Portugal!" the Al-Nassr star posted on X, subtly reminding fans of his red-hot form.

What's next for Ronaldo?

As the international window closes and club football resumes, the 39-year-old will now focus on helping Al-Nassr continue their strong run of form.

Up next is a challenging fixture against Al Ahli, a team that poses a tough test.

However, given Ronaldo’s recent scoring exploits, including three goals in his last two outings against the Jeddah-based club, the Knights of Najd will be optimistic about extending their winning streak with their talisman leading the charge.

