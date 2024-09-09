Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku suffers injury ahead of the game against Niger in Morocco

The Istanbul Basaksehir player aggravated a pain while training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Black Stars lost their AFCON qualifiers opener against Angola in Kumasi last Thursday

Turkey-based Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku has been ruled out of Ghana's game against Niger due to injury.

The Istanbul Basaksehir centre-back picked up the injury after training on the Baba Yara Stadium pitch before the game against Angola.

Opoku travelled with the team to Morocco but was declared unfit for the match after feeling aggravated pain to his left gluteal muscles.

Jerome Opoku in action for the Black Stars in their game against Nigeria. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

"The player reported to the medical team a deep-seated pain within his left gluteal muscles and further examination confirmed that the pain got aggravated by the poor pitch on which he trained in Kumasi," wrote the Ghana FA.

Opoku has flown back to Turkey for further tests to determine the extent of the problem.

Meanwhile, he was an unused substitute in the game against the Sable Antelopes as Ghana lost 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The state of the pitch has become a major source of worry for the players and fans of the Black Stars, with both coaches complaining at the end of the game last Thursday.

Otto Addo laments over the absence of Opoku

Although he could not feature in the Angola game, Opoku was in coach Otto Addo's plan for the game against Niger on Monday.

According to the Black Stars trainer, it is a pity that he had to miss the match due to the injury from Kumasi.

"We had some few issues and little injuries, but I think they are mostly OK. Except Jerome, I think he had serious back problems. I think his body could not adapt to the training ground in Kumasi. It was very difficult for him. He had problems in training and now it was so serious that he could not train. He had to go back now to get special treatment from his club. It's a pity. He didn't play but got injured," he said in his pre-match presser.

Joseph Paintsil ruled out of Niger game

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars will be without Los Angeles Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil for the game against Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Morocco.

The Major League Soccer star failed to travel with the team to Morocco for Monday's game at the RS Berkane Stadium.

Paintsil was a second-half substitute as the Black Stars narrowly lost to Angola in Kumasi in their opening game of Group C. It was his first game since the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire early this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh