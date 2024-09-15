Lionel Messi Shines With Two Goals in Return From Injury vs Philadelphia Union
- Lionel Messi marked his return injury with a brace and assist during Inter Miami's 3-1 win on Sunday
- The Argentine phenom is just two goals away from becoming Inter Miami's all-time leading goal scorer
- This was Messi’s first match since sustaining an ankle injury during Argentina’s Copa America final win over Colombia
Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance upon his return to MLS, scoring twice and providing an assist to guide Inter Miami to a dominant 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union.
In his first game back after a lengthy injury layoff, the 37-year-old quickly reminded fans why he's considered one of football's all-time greats.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had been out of action for more than three months, missing MLS games due to the 2024 Copa America and an ankle injury sustained during Argentina's 1-0 final win over Colombia, per Goal.
Messi’s last league appearance was on June 1, but he made a triumphant return, playing the full 90 minutes at DRV PNK Stadium in a performance that thrilled the home crowd.
Philadelphia Union broke the deadlock
The game began on a rough note for Inter Miami, with Philadelphia Union taking an early lead.
Just over a minute in, Mikael Uhre weaved past a defender and slotted the ball past Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, putting the visitors ahead 1-0.
However, Messi quickly shifted the momentum.
Messi’s magic saves Inter Miami
In the 26th minute, Messi scored his first goal since returning from injury, slotting the ball into the bottom corner after a pass from Luis Suárez.
Four minutes later, Jordi Alba assisted Messi for his second, giving Miami a 2-1 lead.
Though Suárez had a goal disallowed for offside before halftime, he redeemed himself in stoppage time, finishing off an assist from Messi to secure a 3-1 victory.
Despite the scoreline, Philadelphia Union remained competitive, making Messi's impact even more impressive.
His return lifted Inter Miami to victory and signalled to the league that the Herons were even more dangerous with him back. With the best record in the league, Miami's title hopes are now stronger than ever.
His performance against Philadelphia Union confirms that Messi has fully recovered and is ready to resume his dominant form in MLS.
Is Lionel Messi the MLS top scorer?
Despite missing much of the season, Messi and his close friend Luis Suárez are both contenders for the 2024 MLS Golden Boot.
Messi’s remarkable productivity in MLS keeps him in the race, even after sitting out the entire summer from June 1 to September 14.
With six matches remaining, his pre-injury goal tally gives him a solid chance to compete for the award.
Neymar names Messi the GOAT
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Al Hilal superstar Neymar Jr. once named the best footballer ever in history between Pele, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.
Though Neymar has long expressed admiration for Brazilian icons like Ronaldo Nazario, Pelé, and Ronaldinho, and even Argentina legend Maradona, he confidently declared his former teammate and close friend, Lionel Messi, as the greatest of all time.
