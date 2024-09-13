Brazil forward and ex-Barcelona star Neymar Junior previously named the the greatest player ever in the history of football

The debate over who holds this title often revolves around legendary players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, and Diego Maradona

Neymar joined Al Hilal just over a year ago, becoming the Saudi Pro League's most expensive acquisition

Al Hilal superstar Neymar Jr. once named the best footballer ever in history between Pele, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

When posed with the timeless question, "Who is the greatest soccer player of all time?" many athletes tend to avoid giving a clear answer.

Neymar did an interview with FIFA and spoke about the best player in the history of football. Photos: Amin Mohammad Jamali/Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Neymar, however, is not one to shy away from expressing his views.

The Brazilian forward, having played for Santos, Barcelona, PSG, and now Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, previously shared his choice, reflecting the same charisma he's known for in interviews.

Neymar names his GOAT

Though Neymar has long expressed admiration for Brazilian icons like Ronaldo Nazario, Pelé, and Ronaldinho, and even Argentina legend Maradona, he confidently declared his former teammate and close friend, Lionel Messi, as the greatest of all time.

In a 2020 interview with FIFA.com, while still at PSG, Neymar shared his views on the Argentine legend.

"Playing alongside Leo was a unique experience, and we became friends. Out of all the players I've seen, Messi is the greatest in history," Neymar said via Diario AS.

How Messi fared after leaving Barcelona

For four seasons at Barcelona and another two at PSG, Neymar and Messi shared the same dressing room.

Following Neymar's endorsement, Messi's career has continued to soar.

After his 2021 departure from Barcelona, Messi reunited with Neymar at PSG before joining Inter Miami in MLS.

On the global stage, Messi achieved World Cup glory with Argentina in 2022, adding to his 2021 and 2024 Copa América wins, and the 2022 Finalissima.

His numbers are staggering: 1,112 matches, 857 goals, 413 assists, and a record-breaking 45 career trophies.

Neymar's admiration for Messi clearly extends beyond their time as teammates, solidifying the Argentine as the greatest in the sport—at least in his view.

Neymar 'questions' Ballon d'Or credibility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar has subtly questioned the fairness of the Ballon d'Or Awards following Real Madrid's Rodrygo being left off the 2024 nominee list.

The 30-man shortlist, revealed on September 3, notably excluded several stars, including Rodrygo, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar's post implied he viewed Rodrygo's exclusion as a significant mistake.

Source: YEN.com.gh