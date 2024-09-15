Inaki Williams delivered a remarkable performance to help Athletic Bilbao secure victory over Las Palmas

The 30-year-old notched three assists as The Lions recorded a hard-fought 3-2 victory away from home

The Ghanaian is the first Bilbao player to provide three assists in a La Liga match in the last 10 seasons

Ghanaian international Inaki Williams put in an outstanding performance to lead Athletic Bilbao to victory over Las Palmas in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The Black Stars forward played the full match as his team secured a 3-2 away win at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.

Since switching nationalities to Ghana in 2022, Inaki Williams assisted all three goals, playing a crucial role in his side's triumph over Las Palmas.

The visitors took an early lead when Oihan Sancet scored, thanks to a setup from Ghanaian international Inaki Williams, just seven minutes into the match.

In the 30th minute, the former Spain international assisted his younger brother, Nico Williams, who netted the team's second goal.

Las Palmas pulled one back in the 58th minute with a direct free-kick from Sandro Ramirez.

Williams maintained his outstanding display by assisting Aitor Paredes in the 76th minute, securing Athletic Bilbao's victory.

The home side managed to score a consolation goal in the 83rd minute, courtesy of Alex Munoz.

Although the 30-year-old Ghanaian forward has not yet found the back of the net in La Liga after four matches, he has tallied three assists to his name.

The Ghanaian is the first Athletic Bilbao player to record three assists in a La Liga match in the past decade.

