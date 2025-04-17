The students in the STEM department at Afia Kobi Ampem Girls' SHS developed and made a surveillance drone for the military

The students explained how the drone works and the items it can transport to military personnel at various places

Social media users who watched the video applauded the students and encouraged them to do even greater things

The students of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS have designed and built a surveillance drone prototype for the Ghana Air Force.

The students named the surveillance drone prototype GAF Josephine. Even though they did not state the reason for the name, the students indicated that they built it for Ghana’s military.

In a video on X, one student said that they hope the drone will be useful to military men at the border and in hospitals. One of the students said they showed their project to the Ghana Armed Forces so they could partner with them.

“This is GAF Josephine. It’s a surveillance drone made for the Ghana Air Force. We want to have a collaboration with them, so we went there to show our project to them.”

She shared how the Ghana Armed Forces can use the drone to their benefit.

“This drone can be used to survey the borders and also send weapons, medicines, and food supplies to the military men at the borders”

According to the student, it cost them about GH¢30,000 to build the drone. The students who built the drone are from the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) department of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS.

The video on social media also showed that the students have built other drone and aeroplane prototypes.

Afia Kobi students hailed for building military drone

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Some celebrated the girls for their innovation, while others asked questions.

Read the comments below:

@Danbig85 said:

“Honestly, women are more talented than men👏👏.”

@PoSsiBle654 wrote:

“@SIKAOFFICIAL1 what’s the point if we didn’t see it lift off…everything must not be a joke, we have to get serious. What’s the point of the plane that can’t fly or try to fly, or maybe you didn’t post the whole video?”

@stephenoduro17 said:

“Under NDC, we will never see things like this 😂😂😂. Adutwum really transformed our education.”

@KoffiBuckles wrote:

“So, the Aerospace Engineers in Tech, what have they also done? Can they also show us their craft?”

@MrBombastic7x said:

“When I watch all these conspiracies about the West not wanting Africa to develop and see these students breaking their backs to show the world their technological skills, it breaks my heart.”

@f2001gh wrote:

“We need to support initiatives like this and invest more in them than our dirty politics.”

Students of Mfantsiman Girls’ build a drone

YEN.com.gh reported that the Mfantsiman Girls' SHS robotics team showed some of the projects they have been working on.

During the school's 65th Anniversary and Prize Giving Day, the students exhibited a drone they built.

They gave a detailed explanation on how the drone works and every item they used to assemble it.

