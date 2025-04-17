Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has gone viral after flaunting her fine legs in hot, stylish shorts

Nana Ama McBrown was seen looking radiant in flawless makeup and an elegant hairstyle in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous loungewear outfit on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, widely known as Nana Ama McBrown, has recently gained attention for her youthful appearance showcased in a viral makeup transformation video.

The host of the Onua Showtime program looked significantly younger than her age, sparking conversations online.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts her fine legs in a stylish ensemble. Photo credit: @iamaamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown has long been a source of beauty inspiration, known for her willingness to experiment with her looks and collaborate with various makeup artists.

Among them, Barima Makeup Artistry, a male makeup artist based in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, has become particularly notable for enhancing her natural beauty.

In the viral video, the 47-year-old actress presented a striking makeup look characterised by a glossy lip, multiple layers of mascara, and a vibrant pink blush, giving her a radiant and fresh appeal.

Her hairstyle featured a frontal lace bob that gracefully framed her face, further enhancing her overall appearance.

Additionally, Nana Ama McBrown showcased her fashion sense through stylish loungewear, offering fans a complete view of her chic look.

This transformation not only highlighted her beauty but also her influence in the realm of style and fashion.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts her fine legs

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown looked classy and chic in a short ensemble for her makeup session. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

her_ladyship_adasi

"She is everything beautiful 😍."

stethess_kente_accessories

"My God 😍😍😍😍😍 I couldn’t close my mouth, what a beauty chai 🔥🔥🔥."

stellathe_star77

"In Ghana it’s Nana ooooo Nana Brimm 🔥🔥🔥."

pokua_ampofo

"She’s still in her 20’s guy’s cos whaattt!!!😍❤️🔥."

iam_adwoasweetsweet

"This is absolutely beautiful ❤️❤️👏👏."

darlenebk

"Body the talk 🔥😍🇫🇷."

opoku7428

"She's beautiful . No doubt. Beautiful inside too."

its_lordina

"My love for this woman 😫😌🥹❤️."

ama4353

"Wow. Her Excellency. Come cool my hater’s 😘😘😘😘♥️😂😂😂⭐️🌟⭐️."

corus_studios

"Amazing work @barimah_makeup_artistry BEAUTIFUL."

The video of Nana Ama McBrown is below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a funeral attire

Nana Ama McBrown looked exquisite in a three-quarter-sleeved outfit to attend a funeral in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The owner of Kids Lounge and McBrown's Sunflower Oil wore a structured ensemble that highlighted her curves.

The fashionista turned heads with her flawless makeup, frontal lace hairstyle that she covered with a unique beaded turban.

The video of Nana Ama McBrown's elegant funeral outfit is below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a maxi dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's chic abaya she wore to mark the 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Nana Ama McBrown accessorised her appearance with a specially created gele that complemented her ensemble's embroidery flawlessly.

Several social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's royal appearance and flawless makeup.

