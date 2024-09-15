Kpando Heart of Lions handed Accra Hearts of Oak a 2-0 defeat in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday

Two goals from Nana Kwame Oppong and Ishmael Addo were enough to give the Kpando-based club the win

Sunday's outcome signifies that the Phobians have experienced back-to-back defeats at the season's outset, while the Lions remain unbeaten

Heart of Lions dealt Hearts of Oak a 2-0 defeat, intensifying the challenges for struggling coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who is finding it hard to regain the fans' trust.

Following an unexpected loss to newly promoted Basake Holy Stars in their opening match, all eyes were on Ouattara to lead his team to a turnaround.

Kpando Heart of Lions handed Accra Hearts of Oak a 2-0 defeat in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday. Photo: @HeartOfLionsFc.

Source: Twitter

Instead, they faced yet another frustrating loss, this time in Kpando against a determined Heart of Lions.

With head coach Bashir Hayford sidelined in the stands due to a misconduct charge, Heart of Lions delivered a strong performance.

The breakthrough came in the 83rd minute when forward Nana Oppong scored, giving Lions the advantage.

Just moments after, midfielder Ishmael Addo clinched the victory with a second goal, leaving Hearts of Oak unable to respond.

This defeat signifies the first occasion since October 2009 that Hearts of Oak have dropped their first two matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Ironically, it was Heart of Lions who handed them a matching 2-0 loss in the opening round of that 2009 season.

Ouattara, who had the support of the club's management earlier this week, will now come under intensified scrutiny following consecutive defeats.

The Phobians barely escaped relegation last season, and their disappointing start to the current campaign has left fans worried about the prospect of another challenging season.

With two straight losses, changes may be on the horizon if Ouattara fails to make a quick turnaround.

