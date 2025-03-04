Former Manchester United star Danny Welbeck has credited his Ghanaian parents for his 'good genes'

The 34-year-old climbed off the bench to inspire Brighton to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup

He has never shied away from his Ghanaian heritage and returned to the country in 2017 to commission a school he built

Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck might be nearing the twilight of his career, but the former Manchester United forward continues to deliver on the big stage.

The 34-year-old was Brighton’s hero once again, coming off the bench to net the decisive goal in their 2-1 extra-time victory over Newcastle United in the Emirates FA Cup.

Welbeck powers Brighton to FA Cup quarter-final

The experienced striker latched onto Solly March’s pass before executing a delicate finish over Martin Dubravka from a tight angle, sealing Brighton’s place in the next round.

This marked his eighth goal of the campaign—his most prolific tally since his days at Arsenal and Man United, where he once hit 12 goals in the 2011–12 season, as noted by the BBC.

Welbeck’s resurgence and tactical role at Brighton

Despite not being a regular starter under Fabian Hürzeler, Welbeck remains an invaluable asset to Brighton.

His ability to impact games off the bench has made him a reliable option, particularly in crucial moments.

His intelligence in positioning, movement in tight spaces, and clinical finishing have all contributed to his sustained effectiveness.

His resurgence is even more remarkable considering where he was just a few seasons ago.

In Watford’s 2019–20 Premier League relegation campaign, he managed only two goals in 18 appearances. At that point, it seemed like his best days were behind him.

However, since moving to Brighton in 2020, Welbeck has found a new lease on life.

With 26 goals across his first four seasons at the Amex Stadium, he has now added eight in just 25 outings this term—several of them in high-profile fixtures.

Delivering when it matters

Welbeck’s knack for scoring important goals has been a key storyline this season.

He struck in Brighton’s 2-1 win over Manchester United in August, delivered two match-winning strikes at St James’ Park, and also netted crucial winners against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

His ability to rise to the occasion has been a testament to his resilience and experience, proving that even at 34, he remains a player for the big moments.

Welbeck credits Ghanaian parents for renaissance

When asked about his impressive longevity, the former England international was quick to credit his Ghanaian parents.

"I'm feeling very good, feeling fit and feeling strong—thanks to my mum and dad for giving me good genes," Welbeck told the media, as quoted by Pulse Ghana.

Welbeck's Ghanaian heritage

Born in Manchester to Ghanaian parents, Welbeck’s roots trace back to the West African nation.

His mother, Elizabeth, hails from Nkawie in the Ashanti Region, while his father, Victor, is from the Greater Accra Region, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Ironically, his England debut came in 2011 against Ghana, the land of his ancestors.

Over the years, he represented the Three Lions at two World Cups, netted at Euro 2012, and earned his last cap in 2018 while at Arsenal.

Welbeck builds school in his mother's hometown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Danny Welbeck’s school project in his mother’s hometown, Nkawie.

The former England international, who visited Ghana in 2017, expressed gratitude to his mother and St. Andrew’s Church Droylsden, Manchester, for their contributions toward building St. Paul’s Sunshine Pre-School in Nkawie.

