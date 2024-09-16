Kar Lite, the sensation behind several trending Ghanain TikTok sounds, has popped up on Carter Efe's radar

The Ghanaian had a humbling moment when he talked with the Nigerian star for the first time during a live interaction

A video of their interaction has popped up online, exciting scores of fans rooting for the youngster

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Kar Lite has earned a cosign from Nigerian content creator and musician Carter Efe.

The Ghanaian star became an instant sensation after his video reciting the Rain Rain Go Away poem over an Afrobeats beat surfaced online.

Nigerian content creator CarterEfe has endorsed Karlite, the Ghanaian sensation behind several TikTok sounds. Photo source: Instagram/CarterEfe, Instagram/Karlite69

Source: Instagram

His video went viral and has been reproduced over 20 thousand times on TikTok. Scores of top creators, including Carter Efe, have shared videos mimicking Kar Lite.

The young Ghanaian student recently got the opportunity to join Carterefe during a live interaction.

Kar Lite described him as an inspiration and an idol with whom he has been yearning to collaborate with. This full-circle moment earned Kar Lite a follow-up from Carterefe.

The Nigerian content creator known for his funny skits and hit song Machala, released in 2022, hailed Kar Lite.

He expressed his desire to fulfil Kar Lite's dreams and collaborate with him whenever they got the chance to meet.

Their interaction impressed numerous Ghanaian fans who continue to root for Kar Lite. Recently, several fans took to social media to mount pressure on Kivo to recruit Kar Lite as a brand ambassador.

Kar Lite and CarterEfe intrigue fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Carterefe and Kar Lite's interaction.

@RexAbiwu said:

"The moment Machala woman see say he dey fool nor she understand his code and left the scene for him to display"

@RequelmeGh wrote:

"I will always choose a Nigerian over a Ghanaian anywhere anytime. When you’re in need of help and you meet a Nigerian you’re assured of being helped. But for a Ghanaian it takes only the ones with special mindset"

@_Mc_Monney remarked:

"Machala borkor di3😂😂. Chale much love, that’s the energy 🔥"

@teocris79 added:

"That’s what I like about the Nigerians always they help a brother man"

Karlite to attend McBrown's show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown had invited TikToker Kar Lite to Onua Showtime.

This comes after she received significant backlash on social media from netizens who were rooting for Kar Lite to be recruited as a brand ambassador for Kivo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh