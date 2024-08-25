Endrick Felipe had a fairytale debut for Real Madrid, scoring in his maiden competitive game for the Spanish giants

Having been left on the bench against Atalanta and Mallorca, the Brazilian was finally handed minutes against Valladolid

And the 18-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands, notching a goal as Madrid recorded their first La Liga win

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Endrick Felipe is finally off the mark for Real Madrid after netting his debut goal for Los Blancos on Sunday, August 25.

The Brazilian teenager marked his first competitive appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu with a memorable performance, injecting much-needed confidence into Madrid's La Liga title defence.

Endrick climbed off the bench to score the cushioning goal as Real Madrid beat Valladolid on August 25, 2024. Photos by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

After joining Los Blancos in the summer shortly after his 18th birthday, the former Palmeiras prodigy faced a challenging start.

Critics questioned his abilities as he struggled to find his footing in Madrid's pre-season preparations.

However, Endrick's display in his maiden competitive game, which doubled as his first at the iconic Bernabeu, was a testament to why Madrid invested heavily in his future.

Endrick scores stunner on Real Madrid debut

Coming off the bench to replace Kylian Mbappe, Endrick scored in stoppage time, sealing the win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, per Goal.

On a swift counter-attack, he received a pass from Brahim Diaz and, despite the pressure from two Valladolid defenders, demonstrated remarkable composure.

He skillfully evaded his markers and unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom corner, sending the over 80,000-strong crowd into raptures.

What's next for Endrick?

While securing a regular spot in the starting lineup may be challenging with Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Mbappe ahead of him, Endrick’s goal could prove pivotal in earning more playing time under Ancelotti’s guidance.

Real Madrid’s next challenge for the 18-year-old and his teammates will be an away match against Las Palmas on Thursday, August 29, per Sofascore.

The young Brazilian will be eager to build on this promising start and further showcase his potential.

Is Endrick considering a loan move?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick is considering a January loan move from Real Madrid to gain more playing time and continue his development.

Despite joining the club this summer, Endrick's debut seems distant, with Carlo Ancelotti having a plethora of attacking options, even though Endrick is the sole natural striker in the squad.

If his situation doesn’t change by year’s end, Endrick may look into loan opportunities during the winter transfer window.

Source: YEN.com.gh