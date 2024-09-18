Video shows Casemiro trying to stop Garnacho from producing Ronaldo celebration

Video Shows Casemiro Trying to Stop Garnacho From Performing Ronaldo Celebration
- A video trending online shows Casemiro seemingly trying to stop Alejandro Garnacho from performing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration
- The Argentine youngster was on top form against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, scoring a brace in a 7-0 victory
- The Red Devils will look to keep things going at Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday
Casemiro appeared to intervene as Alejandro Garnacho attempted to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary celebration during Manchester United's match against Barnsley.
Garnacho was among three United players who scored two goals each, helping Erik ten Hag's team dominate Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.
The Argentinian found the net both before and after half-time, leading the Red Devils comfortably into the fourth round.
Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen also netted two goals each in the 7-0 rout, while Ten Hag was delighted to see Antony awarded a penalty to kick off his scoring for the season.
It was a night of celebration at Old Trafford, but in a video circulating on social media, Casemiro attempted to prevent Garnacho from performing Ronaldo's iconic celebration.
Barnsley coach threatens to slap players
After the match, YEN.com.gh reported that Barnsley head coach Darell Clarke had threatened to slap his players following their humiliating defeat at Manchester United on Tuesday evening.
Barnsley conceded seven unanswered goals in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford in the late evening kickoff.
What's next for Man United?
That's two consecutive victories for Ten Hag's team, and they will aim to maintain their momentum against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.
Following that, United will begin their preparations for their Europa League opener against Twente, before wrapping up the month with a high-stakes league match against Tottenham.
Sancho aims dig at Manchester United
YEN.com.gh has also reported that Jadon Sancho aimed a subtle dig at Manchester United after producing a man-of-the-match display against Bournemouth.
Sancho came off the bench to produce the game-winning assist alongside other impeccable displays on the left flank.
It was his first game in a Chelsea shirt after sealing a deadline-day loan move from Erik ten Hag's side.
