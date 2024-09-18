Video shows Casemiro trying to stop Garnacho from producing Ronaldo celebration

A video trending online shows Casemiro seemingly trying to stop Alejandro Garnacho from performing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration

The Argentine youngster was on top form against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, scoring a brace in a 7-0 victory

The Red Devils will look to keep things going at Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday

Casemiro appeared to intervene as Alejandro Garnacho attempted to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary celebration during Manchester United's match against Barnsley.

Garnacho was among three United players who scored two goals each, helping Erik ten Hag's team dominate Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Casemiro seemingly tried to stop Alejandro Garnacho from performing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration. Photos: Zohaib Alam.

The Argentinian found the net both before and after half-time, leading the Red Devils comfortably into the fourth round.

Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen also netted two goals each in the 7-0 rout, while Ten Hag was delighted to see Antony awarded a penalty to kick off his scoring for the season.

It was a night of celebration at Old Trafford, but in a video circulating on social media, Casemiro attempted to prevent Garnacho from performing Ronaldo's iconic celebration.

What's next for Man United?

That's two consecutive victories for Ten Hag's team, and they will aim to maintain their momentum against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following that, United will begin their preparations for their Europa League opener against Twente, before wrapping up the month with a high-stakes league match against Tottenham.

