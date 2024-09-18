Real Madrid teenager Endrick tied the knot with his girlfriend Gabriely Miranda over the weekend

The Brazilian whizz kid netted his first Champions League goal for Los Blancos against Stuttgart on Tuesday night

Endrick's new wife Gabriely Miranda was spotted wearing the 18-year-old's Madrid shirt at the game

Endrick Felipe's newlywed wife, Gabriely Miranda, proudly posed with his Real Madrid jersey while cheering him on from the stands during his Champions League debut.

Earlier this month, 18-year-old Endrick married Gabriely in Spain.

Source: Getty Images

His wife was present at the Santiago Bernabeu to witness him score a late goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 Champions League victory over Stuttgart on Tuesday, marking the teenager's first goal in the competition.

After the match, Gabriely shared a photo of herself wearing his number 16 jersey and sent him a brief message.

Along with several photos of her proudly donning an Endrick shirt at the Bernabeu, she captioned:

"O maior 16💛" (The greatest 16💛).

Endrick finally joined Madrid from Palmeiras this summer when he turned 18 after initially agreeing to switch to the Spanish giants in December 2022.

The youngster has had to be patient so far, coming off the bench in all five of his appearances.

Two of them have led to goals; so if he keeps up this good form, more first-team action will surely come his way.

What's next for Endrick's Real Madrid?

Endrick will be eager for more minutes and goals when Real Madrid face Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday, followed by a home match against Alaves three days later.

The White Angels will then cap off a hectic month with a derby clash against local rivals Atletico Madrid on September 29.

Endrick shatters Raul's UCL record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick's recent goal has shattered a long-standing Real Madrid record previously held by club legend Raul.

Raul set the record in 1995 by scoring at 18 years and 113 days against Ferencvárosi TC.

Endrick now holds the record with a goal at 18 years and 58 days.

Source: YEN.com.gh