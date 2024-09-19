Immediate-past Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro has voiced out after his dismissal from the Saudi club

During his tenure, Castro supervised a total of 54 matches, securing 36 wins, 9 draws, and enduring 9 defeats

Following his sack, the Portuguese has been replaced by former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli

Luis Castro has finally spoken out following his dismissal as head coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Castro, who maintained an impressive average of 2.17 points per match across more than 50 games, was let go after his team's 1-1 draw with Iraq's Al-Shorta in the AFC Champions League.

Despite solid performances and a decent point tally, per Transfermarkt, the Portuguese tactician was unable to deliver a major trophy save for the Arab Cup.

Castro's tenure at the Riyadh-based club saw Al-Nassr consistently fall short against Al-Hilal, finishing as runners-up to their bitterest rivals in both the King's Cup and the Saudi League.

This underachievement, despite a star-studded squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo, led to the 63-year-old's departure.

Luis Castro breaks silence after Al-Nassr sack

In response to the news, the former Botafogo boss expressed gratitude in an Instagram post, as quoted by Bolavip, saying,

"Now that my time as Al-Nassr's head coach has ended, I want to thank everyone who supported me and worked by my side. I wish them the best of luck and success."

Al-Nassr replace Castro with Stefano Pioli

Al-Nassr wasted no time appointing a replacement, securing former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli, who is tasked with reigniting their stuttering campaign.

Pioli’s arrival signals a new direction for the Riyadh-based club, which is eager to return to winning ways after a lacklustre start to the season.

The Italian tactician is set to face a stern challenge in his first game as Al-Nassr travels to face Al-Ettifaq, one of the three teams with a perfect record so far in the 2024/25 campaign.

Friday’s fixture could be pivotal for Pioli, who is expected to reverse Al-Nassr’s fortunes and guide them to their first league title since 2018/19.

Ronaldo's performance under Italian managers

As Stefano Pioli prepares to take over at Al-Nassr, YEN.com.gh delves into Cristiano Ronaldo's track record with Italian managers.

Over the years, Ronaldo has worked under four different Italian coaches, each yielding varying levels of success.

His most successful period came under the guidance of current Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

