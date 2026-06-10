Lionel Messi scored a penalty with his second touch after coming off the bench against Iceland

The goal helped Argentina secure a 3-0 victory and avenged Messi’s penalty miss against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup

Messi became Argentina’s oldest-ever goalscorer, surpassing Angel Labruna’s long-standing record

Lionel Messi did not start for Argentina in their final international friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner wasted little time making his presence felt after coming off the bench.

The Inter Miami star made an immediate impact as soon as he was introduced into the match against Iceland.

Lionel Messi Scores From the Spot With Just His Second Touch Against Iceland

Source: Getty Images

Messi Makes Instant Impact Off the Bench

With his very first touch of the game, Messi played a perfectly timed pass that sent Lautaro Martinez through on goal one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Although the striker failed to convert the opportunity, he was brought down in the process, earning Argentina a penalty.

Messi stepped up and took responsibility from the spot.

The 38-year-old made no mistake, firing a powerful high shot beyond Iceland goalkeeper Elías Rafn Ólafsson and into the right side of the net.

The goal further extended Argentina’s advantage and served as a personal moment of redemption for Messi, who famously missed a penalty against Iceland during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Eight years later, under very different circumstances, the Argentine captain finally got his revenge.

Argentina went on to dominate Iceland and secure a comfortable 3-0 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but once again it was Messi who grabbed the headlines.

His performance also reinforced the belief that he is heading into the sixth World Cup of his career in outstanding form.

Messi Breaks Argentina Record Ahead of World Cup

Messi’s strike was the 911th goal of his professional career and his 117th for Argentina.

In doing so, he became the oldest goalscorer in Argentina national team history.

At 38 years, 11 months and 16 days old, Messi surpassed Argentine legend Angel Labruna to claim the record.

With his 39th birthday approaching on June 24 and the World Cup only days away, Messi could extend that record even further during the tournament itself.

The veteran continues to prove that age is just a number, and his influential display in only 20 minutes of action has put Argentina’s upcoming World Cup opponents—Algeria, Austria and Jordan—on notice.

As preparations on American soil come to an end, Messi and Argentina can now fully focus on defending their World Cup crown.

While the friendly victories over Honduras (2-0) and Iceland (3-0) were valuable, Argentina’s main objective was to avoid injuries and setbacks before the tournament.

They achieved that goal successfully, but the real challenge now begins.

The reigning world champions will return to their base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, before opening their World Cup campaign against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Source: YEN.com.gh