Al-Nassr has publicly criticised a fan who recreated Lionel Messi's iconic World Cup celebration while standing in front of Cristiano Ronaldo's locker.

The fan, a YouTuber known as BO3OMAR22, mimicked Messi's ear-capping pose during a visit to Al-Nassr's facilities, sparking outrage.

This playful stunt was intended as light-hearted, but it struck a nerve, particularly given the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi.

A Saudi YouTuber recreated Lionel Messi's famous ear-capping pose in front of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr locker. Photos by Kyodo New and Yasser Bakhsh.

Al-Nassr slam fan who recreated Messi's iconic pose

Al-Nassr, which regularly opens its facilities to visitors in an effort to engage with fans, reacted strongly, condemning the YouTuber’s actions as disrespectful.

The club issued a stern statement on social media, denouncing the behaviour as "unacceptable" and "irresponsible."

They emphasised their long-standing tradition of welcoming guests but made it clear that they would not tolerate actions that undermined the club's values and integrity.

“We would like to point out that Al-Nassr Club has always been welcoming to its visitors, fans, and supporters, and throughout its long history, its doors have been open to all,” the club's statement read, as quoted by Givemesport.

“However, what happened inside the dressing room at First Park Stadium, in terms of individual irresponsible actions, is unacceptable. Such behaviour shows a lack of appreciation for the club and its values.”

Fan who recreated Messi pose apologises

Faced with widespread backlash from both the club and social media users, the YouTuber quickly issued a public apology.

In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), he clarified that his actions were intended as a harmless joke but acknowledged that they were a mistake.

He expressed regret for the incident, hoping to move past the controversy.

What's next for Al-Nassr?

Amid this off-field drama, Al-Nassr has been dealing with a rocky start to its campaign.

The club recently parted ways with head coach Luis Castro after a series of underwhelming performances.

According to multiple reports, corroborated by Fabrizio Romano, former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is now the leading candidate to take over as head coach.

Al-Nassr pay GOAT tribute to Ronaldo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Al-Nassr honoured Cristiano Ronaldo for surpassing 900 career goals.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, the club presented Ronaldo with a customised jersey featuring the inscription "GOAT" and the number 900, symbolising his incredible goal-scoring milestone.

