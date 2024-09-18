Cristiano Ronaldo will be working with Stefano Pioli at Al-Nassr following the club's decision to part ways with Luis Castro

Given Ronaldo’s history of thriving under Italian coaches, there’s reason to believe this new partnership could be fruitful

As Pioli prepares to take charge at Al-Nassr, YEN.com.gh takes a look at CR7's performance under Italian managers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to work under his fourth manager at Al-Nassr following the club’s decision to appoint Stefano Pioli as their new head coach.

Pioli, who previously led AC Milan to their first Serie A title in over a decade, signed a two-year contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit, replacing Portuguese coach Luis Castro.

Cristiano Ronaldo has flourished under Italian managers in the past and would relish a chance to work with Stefano Pioli. Photos by Emilio Andreoli and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

The Italian tactician is tasked with getting Al-Nassr's season back on track after a shaky start, and his reliance on the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus ace as the spearhead of the attack will be crucial in their pursuit of silverware.

This appointment marks Ronaldo's return to working with an Italian coach, a dynamic he's navigated successfully in the past.

Ronaldo's performance under Italian coaches

Below, we explore Cristiano's performances under previous Italian managers (via statistics culled from Transfermarkt)

4. Andrea Pirlo (Juventus)

Ronaldo last worked under the guidance of an Italian at Juventus in the 2020/21 season, where club legend Andrea Pirlo was at the helm.

Despite Pirlo's inexperience, Ronaldo flourished, scoring 36 goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances.

Their partnership resulted in Juventus lifting the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia.

Pirlo's tactical setup allowed Ronaldo to thrive in a free-roaming role, and his clinical finishing kept Juventus competitive domestically.

3. Maurizio Sarri (Juventus)

Before Pirlo, Ronaldo played under the more seasoned Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri’s tactical philosophy focused on high pressing and fluid passing, which allowed Cristiano to maintain his goal-scoring prowess, netting 37 goals and delivering nine assists in 46 matches.

Under Sarri, Juventus captured the Serie A title, although their Champions League campaign ended in disappointment.

Ronaldo's role in Sarri's system highlighted his adaptability, and he excelled despite Sarri’s dogmatic tactical approach.

2. Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)

Massimiliano Allegri's more pragmatic style of football saw Ronaldo experience a slight dip in his usual high goal-scoring output.

During Allegri’s tenure, Ronaldo scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists in 44 appearances.

While Juventus won the Serie A title in the 2018/19 season, their hopes for Champions League glory were dashed in the quarter-finals.

However, Ronaldo’s standout moment under Allegri came in the form of his remarkable hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit, Sky Sports reports.

1. Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

The most successful partnership Ronaldo has enjoyed with an Italian manager came under Carlo Ancelotti during their time together at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti’s ability to manage egos and create an attacking system that accentuated Ronaldo’s strengths saw the Portuguese star score a staggering 112 goals in 104 games, averaging 1.07 goals per game while contributing 47 assists.

Together, they brought Real Madrid the long-awaited La Decima, winning the club's 10th Champions League title.

Under Ancelotti, Ronaldo also won his second Ballon d'Or, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Al-Nassr condemn fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Al-Nassr publicly condemned a fan who recreated Lionel Messi's iconic World Cup celebration in front of Cristiano Ronaldo's locker.

The fan, a YouTuber known as BO3OMAR22, mimicked Messi's ear-capping pose during a visit to Al-Nassr's facilities, igniting outrage among fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh