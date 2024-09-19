Inaki Williams climbed off the bench to inspire Athletic Club to their second win on the bounce

The Black Stars forward's effort from close range marked his first goal for Bilbao in six La Liga appearances

He will now turn his attention to helping Ernesto Valverde's men in their upcoming clash with Celta Vigo

Ghana international Inaki Williams ended his goal-scoring drought in La Liga with a crucial strike on Thursday night, helping Athletic Club secure a 2-0 win over Leganes.

After struggling to find the back of the net in previous matches, Williams finally broke through, scoring in the 75th minute to clinch the victory and extend Athletic's winning run.

Inaki Williams wheels away in celebration after scoring his maiden goal of the season for Athletic Club. Photos by Denis Doyle.

Inaki Williams ends goal drought

The Black Stars forward's goal was originally not in the starting lineup. Nonetheless, he proved his worth when called upon by coach Ernesto Valverde.

Replacing Alvaro Djalo in the 56th minute, Inaki got on the end of a well-weighted pass from Andoni Gorosabel to double the lead for Bilbao.

His fourth direct contribution in just two matches, following an impressive performance where he registered three assists against Las Palmas, as noted by Owuraku Ampofo.

His ability to both create and finish chances has become a hallmark of his game, adding a layer of versatility to his role in the team.

Williams' latest goal marks an important milestone.

Since his debut for the Basque side in the 2014/15 campaign, the 30-year-old has scored in 11 consecutive La Liga seasons.

This consistency not only showcases his longevity in Spanish football but also underlines his importance to Athletic Club.

Inaki, the elder brother of Euro 2024 winner Nico Williams, will be keen to carry this momentum into Athletic’s next fixture against Celta Vigo on Sunday, September 22.

Inaki Williams delivers stellar performance

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams delivered a stellar performance to guide Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 win against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Williams was instrumental in the victory, providing all three assists, marking a significant achievement.

He became the first Athletic Bilbao player in the last decade to register three assists in a single La Liga match.

