Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Al-Nassr to a handsome victory against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi League

His first-half penalty goal spurred the Knights of Najd to a 3-0 win, snapping Ettifaq's 100 per cent start to the season

But it was the 39-year-old's heartwarming gesture to his son, Cristiano Jr, that caught the attention of many

Cristiano Ronaldo captured hearts with a touching gesture after scoring the opening goal in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League victory over Al Ettifaq.

The Portuguese icon, continuing his impressive form this season, made a triumphant return to the starting lineup after missing the previous match due to illness.

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his 902nd career goal to his son, Cristiano Jr, in a heartwarming gesture during Al-Nassr's 3-0 win against Al Ettifaq. Photos by Zed Jameson/MB Media and ATPImages.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr to handsome win

Facing Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq on Friday night, Ronaldo made his presence felt in the 33rd minute by calmly converting a penalty with a signature finesse, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

His cool finish not only broke the deadlock but set the tone for a dominant Al-Nassr performance.

According to Daily Sports, second-half goals from Salem Al Najdi and Anderson Talisca ensured a 3-0 triumph for the Knights of Najd.

The victory also marked a perfect start for new head coach Stefano Pioli, who recently took charge after replacing Luis Castro.

With this win, Al-Nassr climbed four spots in the Saudi League standings, signalling a renewed push for success under Pioli’s guidance.

Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture to Cristiano Jr

Beyond the match itself, it was Ronaldo’s gesture following his third goal of the season that stole the spotlight.

After celebrating with his iconic "Siuu" jump, the 39-year-old dedicated his 902nd career goal to his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., who was in the stands.

As Ronaldo pointed toward him, the young Cristiano, visibly surprised, appeared to second-guess whether his father’s gesture was truly meant for him, creating a touching moment between father and son.

What's next for Ronaldo?

As reported by Goal, Ronaldo and his teammates will now shift their focus to the Saudi King's Cup, where they will face Al Hazem on September 23.

Under Pioli’s leadership, the squad will be eager to maintain their momentum and continue their charge in all competitions.

Ronaldo tips Lamine Yamal as new GOAT

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo shared his views on a player who could potentially surpass both him and Lionel Messi.

In a conversation on his YouTube channel with former teammate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo highlighted Lamine Yamal as a rising talent to keep an eye on in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh