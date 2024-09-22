Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham may be in hot water after cameras captured his reaction to receiving a yellow card during his team’s 4-1 win against Espanyol.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The match saw Los Blancos come back after an own goal from Thibaut Courtois, with goals from Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinicius, and Kylian Mbappe sealing the victory.

Jude Bellingham could be in trouble after comment to referee during Espanyol clash

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham has established himself as one of the world’s top midfielders and is a contender for this year’s Ballon d'Or.

However, his fiery temperament and tendency to play on the edge of his emotions might result in disciplinary action, as he was seen directing an expletive at an official during the match.

Footage that has gone viral shows 21-year-old Jude Bellingham receiving a yellow card after protesting a free-kick decision.

As referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero walked away, Bellingham could be seen making a derogatory comment at him.

Bellingham slams referee

This incident isn't Bellingham's first trouble with the Spanish FA; he was previously banned for two games in March for arguing with referee Gil Manzano after a late winner against Valencia was disallowed due to the timekeeper ending the match.

In response, Real Madrid issued a statement supporting Bellingham and criticizing the referee's decision to end the match during a dangerous attack.

Bellingham accuses referee of match-fixing

Despite these incidents in Spain, Bellingham's most notable clash with refereeing occurred during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund, when he accused referee Felix Zwayer of match-fixing.

This controversy arose after a contentious penalty decision went against the Yellow Wall, prompting the former Birmingham City star to express his frustration in a passionate post-match, Givemesport reported.

Rodrygo rehashes Bellingham's claims

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo has responded to ongoing speculation regarding his alleged friction with teammates Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

The Brazilian forward has downplayed the rumours, dismissing any claims of discord within the Real Madrid squad, echoing similar sentiments previously expressed by Jude Bellingham.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh